Dylan Dreyer dealt with disappointment on Friday, but she refused to let it get her down. The Today meteorologist is competing in celebrity golf tournament, The American Century Championship, in Nevada however, things haven't gone quite as planned.

Dylan took to Instagram with an update on the competition and revealed: "Golf: bad. Today’s pairing: awesome! Loved playing with former VP #danquayle and country star @jaydemarcus."

She then put another positive spin on her unsuccessful day of golf by adding: "I keep telling myself people remember 1st and last place. So at least I’ll be remembered for today’s round!! #accgolf."

Fans commented: "I love your perseverance! Even when it’s not going well, you always have a sunny attitude. You are an inspiration to so many," and, "Dylan, you exude so much joy! Shout out to your #1 caddy! Keep on keeping it real."

The TV host's fans also loved her sporty attire as she was decked out in a white skirt, collared vest and baseball cap. "That Majorca Polo is looking so great on the course," added one, as another said: "At least you look good."

Despite the bad golf, Dylan is having a great time as she takes a break from her hosting duties in New York to compete.

Her husband, Brian Fichera, is by her side as her caddy, and Dylan always gets a boost of confidence from him when he's there. "It's really fun for him to be my caddy," she revealed to HELLO! in an exclusive interview earlier this year when she competed in the Hilton Grand Vacations’ 2023 Tournament of Champions.

© Instagram Dylan's husband Brian is her caddy

"He is truly my biggest fan. If I make a good shot, he's the first to jump up and down for me.

"He knows me so if I'm having a good round, he knows how to keep it going. He also knows how to snap me out of a bad round. He's the perfect caddy because he's in my head and he gets my mind right. Brian knows how to make me feel better."

© Instagram Dylan and Brian live with their three sons in downtown New York City

Away from the green, and the TV screen, the couple are raising three children together, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six. They adore being parents, but admitted to HELLO! that there was a time they didn't even want kids.

"We didn't think we wanted kids at all," she said about her and her husband. "We were living in New York City, traveling whenever we wanted to, doing whatever we wanted, and then suddenly it sort of came to us both. We were like 'let's have kids'. Both of us obviously love it."

Dylan is a doting mom to three young sons

Not that they have plans for baby number four! "I think I've maxed out now," she said with a chuckle before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."