Today's Dylan Dreyer wows in tiny shorts in breathtaking beach photo as she steps away from show

The NBC star was on assignment in Hawaii

Dylan Dreyer doesn't sit still for a minute - and she's loving every moment of her adventurous work schedule!

The Today host, 41, took to Instagram over the weekend to share a stunning new series of photos taken from her recent work trip to Hawaii.

These included a lovely shot of herself sitting on a rock by the ocean, dressed in a T-shirt and shorts.

Dylan was sitting beside Toby Nowlan, a producer for Netflix and BBC.In the caption, the TV star teased more details about her work project and what fans can expect in the coming days.

She wrote: "I'm so excited to share with you why I was in Hawaii with @tobynotown and @netflix Our story about the incredible Laysan albatross is coming up this morning on @todayshow!"

Dylan Dreyer shared a lovely photo taken on the beach in Hawaii

Dylan recently jetted off to Hawaii, but most recently the NBC star has been in the UK.

Last week, she shared photos on social media from her trip to London, and it looked like she had a lovely time.

What's more, she even found time to attend Royal Ascot.The star looked elegant in a vibrant pink dress as she attended the popular horse racing event.

Dylan Dreyer left the Today studios behind for Hawaii!

Sharing photos on social media to document the event, she penned: "Oh Royal Ascot, I truly enjoy you!! Finished off our coverage with hot pink. Thank you to @elizajdresses and @camhatsnyc for putting me together…and to @ginniech00 for joining me in the hot pink trend!"

Fans were quick to comment on the photos, with one writing: "You look fabulous Dylan!" while another wrote: "You're always killing it with your dresses Dylan!" A third added: "What a great color on you!"

When Dylan isn't on the road for work, she loves nothing more than spending time at home with her family.

© Dylan Dreyer Dylan Dreyer at Ascot in the UK

The star is a doting mom to three young sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and one-year-old Rusty, who she shares with husband Brian Fichera, and often posts sweet family photos on social media.

What's more, the family live in a beautiful apartment in NYC, which has two bedrooms, making the star's personal life all the more relatable.

The star and her family also have a second vacation home by the coast, where they often spend the weekends and summer months.

Dylan Dreyer with husband Brian Fichera

Dylan is also incredibly honest about the struggles in her life too and recently opened up on Today about her oldest son Calvin's health diagnosis.

Calvin had been in pain for several months before being diagnosed with celiac disease. The little boy described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

Today's Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch." The family have since changed their diets and completely cut out gluten.

Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

