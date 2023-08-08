Heidi Klum's 9 fittest bikini photos: black, leopard print and neon swimwear looks

The 50-year-old AGT star has never looked better

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum celebrated her 50th birthday this summer, proving age is nothing but a number by continuing to share incredible bikini photos.

While Heidi has been wowing in her swimwear photos for decades now, we can't help but feel her bikini photos from 2023 are some of her finest work. From tiny black thong swimsuits, to leopard print numbers to attention-grabbing neon looks, read on for Heidi Klum's best bikini moments of this year.

Sipping on a cup of tea, Heidi's abs are the envy of many in this tiny string bikini.

2 9 © Instagram Heidi teamed her animal print bikini with a straw hat and a harvest of tomatoes for a rustic vibe.

Proving she doesn't always follow a strict diet to achieve her killer body, Heidi nibbled on a chocolate ice cream while wearing a cherry print bikini.



4 9 © Instagram Embracing this summer's Barbie vibe, Heidi paired a pink striped bikini with a pastel pink shirt. Margot Robbie would be proud!

Heidi proves she's a woman of many talents, steering a speed boat in a black Fendi bikini.



6 9 © Instagran The 50-year-old model ensured she had minimal tan lines with this tiny bikini bottom.

7 9 © Instagram Another day, another string bikini – we certainly envy her swimwear wardrobe!

Embodying sunshine, Heidi looks perfect in her yellow bikini.

Ready for any occasion, Heidi celebrated Easter by pairing her black bikini bottoms with a cheeky pair of bunny ears.

Heidi Klum's workout routine

Heidi has shared insights into how she maintains her enviable figure, explaining: "I could be more fit but I need the time, I am just like other moms, trying to find the time for myself and there is so little. So I incorporate exercise into my daily life," she told HollywoodLife. "I take the two dogs and go on a hike or I jump on the trampoline with the kids. In the summertime, I go in the water with them!"

"I also think it's important not to exercise too much. I don't think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit all the time, I think that's important. Sometimes I'll do some little weights while I'm running," she told buro247.

The model shared that she saw a change in her body in her 40s, explaining: "The metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, 'That's not going to happen to me', but it is happening to me," she told Women's Health. "If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I figured out what works for me."

We think Heidi is looking better than ever at 50!

