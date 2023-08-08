Heidi Klum's 9 fittest bikini photos: black, leopard print and neon swimwear looks

America's Got Talent judge Heidi Klum celebrated her 50th birthday this summer, proving age is nothing but a number by continuing to share incredible bikini photos.


Heidi Klum's workout routine
Heidi has shared insights into how she maintains her enviable figure, explaining: "I could be more fit but I need the time, I am just like other moms, trying to find the time for myself and there is so little. So I incorporate exercise into my daily life," she told HollywoodLife. "I take the two dogs and go on a hike or I jump on the trampoline with the kids. In the summertime, I go in the water with them!"
"I also think it's important not to exercise too much. I don't think you have to do a lot, but if you do a little bit all the time, I think that's important. Sometimes I'll do some little weights while I'm running," she told buro247.
The model shared that she saw a change in her body in her 40s, explaining: "The metabolism definitely changes when you turn 40. I always thought, 'That's not going to happen to me', but it is happening to me," she told Women's Health. "If I indulge more, I have to exercise more. I figured out what works for me."

