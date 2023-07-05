Demi Moore, 60, sets pulses racing in string bikini

Defying time in the most graceful manner, Demi Moore is proving that age is but a number as she enters her sixties. The 60-year-old actress is reminding her massive Instagram following of 4.6 million of her ageless allure.

On the Fourth of July, Demi treated her fans to a series of delightful images featuring her playfully posing by a river near her secluded home in Idaho. The Ghost actress was last spotted in Paris, but on this occasion, she was seen basking in the sun-drenched natural setting of her stateside retreat.

Exuding radiant beauty and fitness, Demi showcased her lean physique, revealing toned arms, a flat stomach, and slim legs.

© Instagram Demi looks incredible at 60

She was sporting a petite, blue tribal print string bikini. Her lengthy brunette tresses cascaded freely and she sported a pair of dark sunglasses while keeping her makeup minimalistic.

The star posed adorably with her tiny dog, Pilaf, who comfortably nestled on her chest at one point. The canine companion, boasting over 10,000 followers, has his own dedicated Instagram page.

Demi used the occasion to wish her followers a happy Independence Day, adding a reminder to wear sun protection. 'Happy Independence Day! Don't forget your SPF,' she advised.

© Instagram Demi stuns in string bikini

The post was well-received, gathering likes from many including her eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, while celeb stylist Brad Goreski humorously interpreted SPF as 'Special Pilaf Friend.'

The outfit seemed perfectly tailored for the actress, flaunting her trim figure. Demi's look was complemented with an assortment of gold jewelry, including a blue pendant necklace with a heart motif and several gold rings.

Demi is a frequent collaborator with Andie Swim, a brand known for creating comfortable, well-designed swimsuits and cover-ups.

© Instagram Demi laying in bed with her dog Pilaf

She was seen sporting their designs in 2021 and even posed alongside her daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah, for an ad campaign.

Recently, Tallulah candidly revealed the struggles she faced during her mom's relationship with Ashton Kutcher.

The young Willis was only eight when Demi, then 40, began dating Kutcher, who was 15 years her junior.

© Getty Images Demi is a style queen at 60

The experience, as she said on the Stars on Mars show, sent her into a 'total dumpster fire.' However, she affirmed her strong love for herself and her family, finding positives amidst adversity.

Demi Moore dances inside Idaho wardrobe as she marks 60th birthday

Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher were married from 2005 until their divorce in 2013. Kutcher later tied the knot with That 70a Show actress Mila Kunis, and they are now parents to two children.

Recently, Demi was spotted enjoying a European vacation and made a stylish appearance at the Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 during the Paris Fashion Week in late June.