Rebel Wilson reveals change to living situation with daughter Royce – and talks baby number two

Rebel Wilson is loving motherhood with daughter Royce, now eight months old, and opened up in a new interview about a life on the go as a working mom.

The actress, 43, told E! News about her upcoming debut as a director with the movie The Deb, which she is set to direct in her native Australia later this year.

While she balances her Australian home with her abode in Los Angeles, she and Royce, plus co-parent and fiancée Ramona Agruma, are currently basking in the California sun.

She stated, though, that she'd be moving to Australia later this year to work on her movie, and of course, Royce would be coming along, to experience a second stab at summer.

"Because then we come into summer in Australia. So she'll be living it up," Rebel gushed, calling it a "double summer" for the family-of-three.

Explaining how much of a jet-setter Royce had become, with trips to the Middle East and the Caribbean already under her belt, she continued: "You know when you walk in with a baby and people look at you like, 'Ugh, here we go. This is gonna be a terrible flight'?

© Instagram Rebel opened up about moving to Australia with her daughter Royce

"And then always at the end, they're like, 'Oh my God, your daughter is so amazing." Because she's just so good."

The Pitch Perfect star also beamed when describing the experience of hearing her daughter's first word, which was, of course, "mum."

© Getty Images Rebel shares Royce with fiancée Ramona

"She just last week had her first word, which was Mum," Rebel shared. "So I was like, 'Ahhh!!' because I have been trying to coach her in saying that for the last few weeks. And then she said it, and I recorded it on my phone and I was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Rebel also acknowledged that while she would love to have another baby in the house, the process would be difficult. She welcomed Royce through surrogacy in November.

© Instagram "I would like to have another child," Rebel shared

"I would like to have another child," she said. "It's just like, well, is that possible? I have to do IVF. We'll see how it goes," then immediately added: "Roycie is such a miracle. And if she's my only child, then amazing."

Rebel and Ramona shared the news of their newborn's arrival with an adorable photograph, stating they were "beyond proud" to welcome their child, named Royce Lillian.

© Instagram Royce Lillian was born via surrogacy last November

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" the Australian star wrote. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it's an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!"