Why did Meghan Markle wear an anti-stress bracelet? NuCalm's CEO explains - exclusive

HELLO! spoke to Jim Poole, NuCalm's CEO, who lifted the lid on exactly what the anti-stress device

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, looked cool and casual to step out in Montecito on Thursday as her husband Prince Harry played in a charity polo match for the Royal Salute Sentebale Team in Singapore.

In photographs obtained by Page Six, Meghan could be seen wearing a rather unusual accessory that was quick to spark the attention of royal style fans. Rocking a head-to-toe designer ensemble, the former actress slipped into white denim jeans and layered with Max Mara 'Raspoli' Coat, which she teamed with Chanel slingbacks, a Gucci belt and a Goyard tote.

WATCH: Meghan Markle - From Hollywood star to philanthropist

Spotted on her wrist was a NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc, a device which alters the neurochemistry of the brain to promote relaxation and decrease stress. According to NuCalm, the disc is like "having a remote control for your brain" and promotes optimal sleep, stress relief, and relaxation.

HELLO! spoke to Jim Poole, NuCalm's CEO who lifted the lid on exactly what the anti stress device does, how it works, and what it was like to see Meghan Markle sporting the high-tech accessory.

According to Jim, he and the brand were aware that the Duchess of Sussex was a fan of NuCalm. "We know who all our NuCalmers are," he said, explaining that the device has proved popular amongst a number of celebrities for years to "lower their stress, improve sleep quality, and increase their focus with no drugs - using patented, clinically proven neuroscience."

© Getty Meghan also wore the Max Mara camel coat back in 2020

The 'Meghan effect' has been in full swing since the mother-of-two debuted her NuCalm disc, according to the CEO. "We've seen a major spike in sales, website traffic, and social media engagement in less than 24 hours of the news story breaking," he said.

As for seeing the Duchess wearing the device, Jim added: "I always enjoy seeing people use the NuCalm biosignal processing discs because it means they are making time and effort to take care of themselves."

What is the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc?

"NuCalm allows you to manage your mental state on demand without the need for drugs," explains Jim. "From the deepest levels of sleep to the highest levels of intensity and everywhere in between. Using complex physics, mathematics, and algorithms in a software underneath music, NuCalm gently guides brain wave function. All you need is a mobile device and headphones.

WATCH: Prince Archie giggles with delight as he's thrown in the air by mum Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex was seen wearing the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc

"Meghan is using NuCalm's clinical strength biosignal processing disc on her inner left wrist to slow down the stress response by presenting the brain and body with GABA, the body’s natural amino acid that slows down adrenaline."

© Getty Meghan wore the high-tech anti stress device in Montecito

Jim continued that for users suffering with high levels of stress, fear or anxiety, NuCalm "naturally and reliably reverses that cycle and puts you into a relaxed state and improves sleep."

The benefits of using the device are also said to include lowering inflammation, improving immune strength, and increasing resilience.

LOOK: Royals in wellies: 17 times Princess Kate, Meghan Markle and Prince William rocked rubber boots