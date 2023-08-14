Prince Archie giggles with delight as he's thrown in the air by mum Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are doting parents to two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, and the royal mother is seen enjoying playtime with her eldest in rare family footage that's been shared to millions via Netflix.

In the Sussexes docuseries, Harry & Meghan, they selected a number of amazing clips from their home lives, including one where Meghan throws her son Archie in the air and catches him, as he appears to giggle with sheer delight.

Archie is a baby at the time, wearing a dark baby grow, while Meghan is casual with her hair pulled back into a headband. Watch...

WATCH: Prince Archie giggles during playtime with his mother Meghan Markle

It is possible that this video was taken while the couple were residing at Tyler Perry's mansion, ahead of buying their own Montecito mansion.

Other adorable moments seen throughout the six-part series were Prince Archie having a ride on the back of his father Prince Harry's pushbike as they hurtled down the driveway and Princess Lilibet crawling through the grass in their sprawling multi-acre garden.

In a blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment, Harry and Meghan's daughter was also seen playing with rarely-seen family member, Meghan's niece Ashleigh.

The royal kids are being raised in the US

The family photograph flashes up on the screen with Ashleigh watching over little Lili while she enjoyed 'tummy time' with a rustic play gym featuring multi-coloured toys in front of her.

The little one was wearing a beige striped jumper and cream leggings, as well as cute pink socks, and the angle of the image shows off her impressive full head of hair!

Meghan's niece loves spending time with the family

Another family member who popped up in the docuseries, this time on multiple occasions, was Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. The 66-year-old yoga teacher is heavily involved in her grandchildren's lives and in the show fans saw her playing football in the garden and helping the couple set up an Easter egg hunt in their private garden.

MORE: Meghan Markle wears anti-stress bracelet as she steps out makeup-free during time away from Prince Harry

Doria features in the docuseries

Meghan and Doria are super close, and in an unearthed extract from her former blog The Tig, she penned a post dedicated to her mom.

SWEET PHOTO: Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland's cute mother-daughter moment you missed in Netflix docuseries

© Getty The mother-daughter duo are very close

The post read: "She was keeping me safe. She was teaching me to take care of my body. She was introducing me to history, and fostering a love of being outdoors. She was planting the seed for me to become a foodie. She was showing me how to be a daughter, not just in that moment, but for when I became that grown woman. For right now. And thirty years from now. She was loving me. So tightly."