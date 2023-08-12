Meghan Markle wears anti-stress bracelet as she steps out makeup-free during time away from Prince Harry

The Duchess of Sussex wrapped up warm despite the California heat

The Duchess of Sussex enjoyed a solo outing on Thursday while her husband, Prince Harry remains away from home.

The 42-year-old looked as radiant as ever as she made a makeup-free appearance near her Montecito home. Meghan was pictured walking through a parking lot, wrapped up in a camel-coloured coat and a Hermes shawl despite the sunny weather.

In photos obtained by Page Six, the former actress opted for a stylish yet casual outfit, wearing a pair of white denim jeans with a beige sweater underneath her Max Mara Raspoli Coat, which she teamed with Chanel slingbacks, a Gucci belt and a Goyard tote.

Another accessory that Meghan has been favouring lately and was wearing again on Thursday is the NuCalm Biosignal Processing Disc, which she wears on her wrist. According to NuCalm, the disc is like "having a remote control for your brain" and promotes optimal sleep, stress relief, and relaxation.

Meghan is no doubt missing Harry, but the pair will be reunited soon as he is due to leave Singapore – where he is playing in the Sentebale charity polo match – on Saturday evening.

The Duchess' appearance comes after she enjoyed a girls' night with longtime pal, Lucy Fraser, at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. The duo watched the 33-year-old perform a three-hour-long set of her hits as well as two surprise songs, 'King of My Heart,' (from Reputation) and 'I Know Places' (from 1989).

Lucy is one of Meghan's closest friends and appeared in the Netflix documentary Harry And Meghan. A British publicist, Lucy and Meghan were pals before she met Prince Harry, and they travelled together extensively, with Lucy often appearing on Meghan's now-deleted social media accounts.

It was only last week that Meghan celebrated her 42nd birthday and enjoyed a date night with Harry at A-list-favourite Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito. Meghan was the epitome of elegance for the occasion, donning a black and white strapless column-style dress by Posse.

Her look was completed with her cherished Cult Gaia bag and chic flat strappy black sandals. Harry complemented her perfectly with a casual but classy ensemble of a linen blue shirt and white trousers.

Shortly after, Harry departed for Japan where he appeared on stage at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition, before travelling to Singapore for his fundraising polo match for his charity, Sentebale, which helps vulnerable young people in Lesotho.

Harry joined panellists to discuss the power of sports, community and philanthropy, and in a speech stressed the importance of teamwork. "I have long believed that sport is a conduit for healing – not just for the mind and body but the world," Harry said.

Prince Harry is in Singapore with his friend, Nacho Figueras, to play in a charity polo match

"The lessons we learn on the field are the same principles of philanthropy: that a mission, hard work, dedication, and partnership can make even the impossible possible," he continued.

"Whether banded together in victory or showing up with respect in loss, no one ever crosses a finish line or scores a goal without the help and belief of others. That, to me, is the power of sport.”

Meghan remained in Montecito, California with the couple's children, Prince Archie, four, and two-year-old Princess Lilibet.