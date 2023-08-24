Kate Hudson giggles as she lounges poolside in the tiniest bikini

Goldie Hawn's daughter takes after her mother in her love of swimwear

Kate Hudson took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share a wow-worthy video of herself modeling a series of sensational swimwear.

From the tiniest orange bikini to a plunging red swimsuit, the 44-year-old oozed confidence as she lounged poolside and splashed about in the water, delighting her legions of loyal followers who flooded the reel with support... watch the enticing clip below...

The video, which saw Kate promoting her vodka range, King St Vodka, sees the star share her favorite cocktails, with many fans dreaming of spending time with the actress.

"Wish I was having a cocktail with you Kate Hudson," one wrote, while another commented: "I wanna have a drink with you!!" A third joked: "Be right over!"

This isn't the first time Kate has donned swimwear to promote one of her brands. Last week, she rocked an orange swimsuit to promote her supplement brand, InBloom, and while her fans lap up the photos, her brother, Oliver Hudson is less keen on his sister's revealing ensembles.

On one photo of Kate in just a thong by the pool, Oliver joked: "Jesus no Kate!"

Not taking her brother's protestations to heart, Kate continues to share swimwear photos, including one of her swimming topless, accompanied by her four-year-old daughter Rani-Rose.

Fans adore glimpses into Kate's parenting style, with comments praising her relationship with her only daughter.

"I absolutely love that sweet doll of yours," one wrote, while another added: "She is so precious... enjoy."

A third wrote: "Both beautiful, mom and little Rani," while a fourth asked Kate for parenting tips, querying: "Kate, does your daughter give you resistance? Or is it always lovely and easy? My little Aria is such a firecracker, love that but it’s hard sometime!"

Rani is certainly Kate's mini-me, with regular clips proving what a busy little girl she is. From joining a soccer team to showing her singing talents, Kate is clearly proud of her daughter, who joined the family in 2018.

We can't wait to see more insights into their summer together!

