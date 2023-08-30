Megan Thee Stallion's bikini photo sparks reaction about health-conscious regime

The WAP hit-maker took to Instagram - and fans have questions about her fitness regime

Breaking her social media silence, Megan Thee Stallion returned to Instagram on Tuesday with a series of glamorous selfies that left her avid fans in awe.

The 28-year-old rapper looked seriously stunning in a floral bikini with gold linking hooks on the top and matching briefs, but it was her healthy lifestyle and gym regime that really got fans talking.

© Instagram Megan Thee Stallion showed off her gym honed physique in a bikini photo on Instagram

The Savage hit-maker rocked matching earrings and a pair of tinted rose-hued shades. She sported scarlet red locks slicked back in a bun and completed her holiday aesthetic with a long mint green manicure - and we have to say, she has never looked better.

The star's fans were wowed by the sultry snap, rushing to the comments section to voice how impressed they are by her commitment to the gym life and healthy eating.

© Instagram Megan has been training hard at the gym, mixing HIIT with boxing

One wrote: "She’s giving, gave, and will always GIVE," while another shared: "That gym life is paying off....," and a third wrote: "Drinking her water, eating healthy and minding her business!" Another shared: "The food is the key, great post."

What is Megan Thee Stallion's workout regime?

Megan is in the best shape of her life and it seems it's all down to her gym regime, with the star sharing a photo of herself wearing gloves following a weight training session.

She boasts her own home gym for ease and often shares workout videos with her fans, showcasing her warm-ups on the elliptical trainer.

© Instagram Megan enjoys a balanced diet with plenty of protein and fresh vegetables

Megan does a lot of HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and kettlebell exercises, as well as abs-specific exercises for an extra burn.

The star also mixes things up with boxing to get her heart rate up and pole dancing sessions.

Her diet also looks balanced, protein-rich, and full of healthy fats if the photograph of her lunch is anything to go by.

© Instagram Megan has returned to social media after Tory Lanez's sentencing

Megan shared a photo of pan-fried salmon, cucumber and cherry tomato salad, sliced avocado, and a side of rice.

The chart-topping star has been quiet on her socials ever since fellow artist Tory Lanez was sentenced to ten years behind bars for shooting her in the foot.

TMZ reported that he received three felony convictions and the lengthy sentence in relation to the July 2020 incident, which took place in the Hollywood Hills.

© Getty Tory was sentenced to 10 years for shooting Megan in the foot

Lanez delivered a statement in court earlier this month, revealing he accepts responsibility for shooting Megan.

"I want to say that everything that I did wrong that night I take full responsibility form," the 31-year-old rapper Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford on 9 August, People reported.

"I am mature enough to say where I was wrong. If I could go into it, I would, but I know that this is not the place for that. But I do take responsibility for my wrongs."