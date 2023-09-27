How BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood, 61, maintains her toned figure

Carol Kirkwood is a favourite among BBC Breakfast viewers, loved as much for her incredible insights on the weather as she is for her fun Scottish sense of humour.

On top of that, Carol's fans are always impressed by how fabulous the 61-year-old weather expert looks, wowed by her svelte figure. Luckily, Carol has a surprisingly simple way to maintain her toned physique, often giving fans insight into her exercise regime via her social media accounts.

In an update in early September, the best-selling author posted a picture of Charlton Lido in South East London, sharing the photo at 6:20 AM, suggesting she's a fan of outdoor swimming, a pastime known for boosting the health and wellness of those who enjoy it.

"Swimming is an often-overlooked exercise that is fantastic for your health," says Shari Castelli of fitness class booking app ClassPass.

"Swimming is low impact so your muscles and joints will love you," Shari continues. She also points out that swimming is good for your digestive system. "Swimming in an indoor, heated pool can be very soothing for IBS," she says.

Luckily for Carol, her pool of choice is a heated one. When one of her followers queried: "Is it heated?" Carol replied: "Yes! 26°c!"

On top of her swimming habits, Carol has shared other insights into her wellness routine over the years – all of which were extremely relatable and non-intimidating.

© BBC Carol Kirkwood always looks wonderful on BBC Breakfast

Back in January 2022, Carol joined Her Spirit, a fitness community designed to help women find a fitter, healthier and happier self through walking, cycling and swimming challenges. Prior to joining the community, the presenter took to Twitter to reveal she'd fallen off the exercise wagon, writing: "I must confess my fitness regime has gone right out the window lately. Looking forward to doing this for the next six weeks."

Carol has also previously said she enjoys running to stay fit, but back in 2020 the presenter was involved in a traumatic bike accident that left her with a horrific knee injury. The pain left her unable to run.

"I try to be careful about my weight. I know people say don’t weigh yourself every day, but I do," Carol told The Independent in an interview. "I put on about 10lbs during lockdown, as somebody very kindly pointed out to me. But I had had an accident, so I was immobile. I’m determined to lose the weight."

© Getty Carol Kirkwood always looks fabulous

The accident also left Carol reluctant to ride her bike, with her confidence for cycling "gone to pot" as she, understandably, fears suffering an injury again, while she also "gets upset talking about it".

In the past, Carol has attributed her trim figure to being super busy, claiming she manages to get in a lot of exercise during her mornings at work, as she runs between the BBC TV and radio studios every 15 minutes to share the weather updates.

"I'm so busy during my shift I have trainers on," Carol said. "I run from the TV studio to the radio because I am on every 15 minutes. I’ve got a good pair of trainers! I think I do about six to eight thousand steps every morning."

