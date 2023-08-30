BBC Breakfast's Carol Kirkwood sparks comments as fans notice incredible detail

Carol Kirkwood is always so stylish, with BBC viewers rushing to compliment her last week for a particularly slinky on-air outfit.

On Wednesday, several of them had another comment to make, not just about how fabulous the meteorologist looked, but about her choice of clothing!

Viewers took to social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, where they posted that Carol's dress was nearly identical to one worn by her colleague, who appeared to be local weather presenter Gillian Brown.

The figure-hugging blue frocks were differentiated only by a slightly different neckline but were accessorised by identical black waist-cinching belts. One social media user commented: "Is this a BBC weather issue dress?!"

Another chimed in: "Are the [meteorologists] sharing dresses?" while a third teased: "Who wore it better, @carolkirkwood or @BBCSpotlight weather person??? #didnobodygetthememo #newuniform #bbcbreakfastweather."

The two women favoured a bold blue

Carol is very busy at work after returning to screens recently following a short break. She's also very happy in her personal life, having found love again following the end of her marriage to cricket player Jimmy Kirkwood in 2008.

Carol got engaged to her partner Steve Randall last year and in a recent interview, the BBC Breakfast weather presenter opened up about happiness, her fiancé, and their plans for an "intimate" yet celebratory wedding.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Carol is engaged to partner Steve Randall

The 61-year-old spoke to The Mirror about her relationship, saying: "I do want to get married again. We're very happy and we’re loved up, and we’re delighted to be together, but we haven't got a wedding date yet."

Sharing her hopes for the happy occasion, she continued: "I think we'll have an intimate wedding. We don't want to just squeeze it in, we want it to be a celebration." Carol went on to extol the virtues of her beau, praising his kindness.

© Can Nguyen/Shutterstock Fans keep an eye on the star's style

She told the paper: "Even though I say to him every time, 'Don’t get up, you go back to sleep,' he always insists on getting me my tea." While the broadcaster is clearly settled and fulfilled, she explained that is important not to rely on someone else to make her feel happy.

She said: "You should be reliant on yourself for happiness, and if somebody else also makes you happy, that’s a huge bonus." The interview comes just a few weeks after the star opened up about her relationship in an interview with Closer magazine, where she described her fiancé as "perfect".

© BBC Carol on the BBC Breakfast sofa

Speaking about the 48-year-old former police officer, Carol said: "My fiancé is very handsome. He's very kind and caring and he makes me laugh. Steve's a good cook too. He's all I could ever want. In my eyes he's perfect."

She went on: "We were friends before we became romantically involved so we knew each other quite well before we started dating. That was nice because it just kind of happened. Neither of us were looking for romance and there it was, it just evolves. It's so lovely. Who'd have thought that at this ripe old age, I'd be getting married again? I certainly didn't."