BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood's special bond with newly revealed fiancé The BBC Breakfast star and her partner, Steve Randall, have a shared passion

BBC Breakfast presenter Carol Kirkwood is notoriously private about her relationship, but this week saw the identity of the star's mystery fiancé revealed.

Carol announced her engagement in May 2022, but has only ever referred to her beau by his first name. Following Carol sharing snaps of her partner on Twitter, however, he has been identified as former police officer Steve Randall, and it transpires the couple share an intense hobby.

Carol Kirkwood shared photos of her and her fiance, Steve Randall, during a break in Norway

Steve and Carol are both keen runners, with Steve having run several gruelling marathons, including the South Downs half marathon in 2013 as well as the Marathon Des Sables, which takes place in the Moroccan desert, described as the "toughest foot race in the world" in 2014.

The first time Carol and Steve were spotted together he was wearing his Marathon Des Sables finisher tee, proving he is rightfully proud of his achievement.

While Carol isn't such an extreme runner as her partner, she has been known to smash out 5km and 10km runs, speaking to The Mirror about why she took up running back in 2017: "I was never a runner but last year the BBC asked me to do a 5k challenge. I didn't think I could run."

The 60-year-old soon enjoyed the benefits of her new running regime and moved up to regular 10km runs, and she is surprisingly active at work too. "I'm so busy during my shift I have trainers on," Carol said.

Carol and Steve got engaged in May 2022

"I run from the TV studio to radio because I am on every 15 minutes. I've got a good pair of trainers! I think I do about six to eight thousand steps every morning."

Sadly, Carol was involved in a terrible bike accident in 2020, which saw her unable to run, but hopefully with the support of super-runner Steve, Carol will be back to her old hobby soon.

