Hugh Jackman says he 'hurts so good' in latest update following marriage split

Hugh Jackman has been keeping busy since he and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, announced they were separating.

The Greatest Showman star joined Taylor Swift at an American Football game in New York City on Sunday, shaking off the divorce blues, before taking to Instagram on Tuesday to share how he's managing heartbreak.

Hugh laughed as he performed exercises on a bench and power rack, turning to the camera and laughing jovially, captioning the clip: "Hurts so good," garnering praise from his legions of loyal followers.

"Wolfie you look awesome!" one wrote, with another adding: "Mate, you gettin’ those wolverine gainz back in!" A third agreed: "Darn Wolverine and his muscles!"

© Instagram Hugh Jackman has been working hard in the gym

It's great that Hugh is getting exercise in, as it's known to be a mood-booster when we're feeling down, helping us problem solve, clear worries and give us a sense of achievement – all useful, if Hugh is feeling lost following the end of his marriage.

“Dopamine, our reward chemical kicks in very quickly when we exercise, which is a nice way of feeling much more positive,” exercise psychologist Dr. Josephine explains.

As for how exercise helps us overcome dilemmas, Dr. Josephine adds: “With exercise, if we've been trying to solve a problem we can get caught up in our thoughts. When we exercise, our brain is still working away in the background trying to fix it, but we don't actively focus on it, so we can get some really good answers.”

© Getty Hugh Jackman has had a difficult year

It's been a tricky year for Hugh so far, and we bet exercise has helped him through. Not only has his marriage ended, the 54-year-old had a cancer scare in the spring.

At the time, he said he had undergone two biopsies, after his doctor suspected basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

© Getty Hugh Jackman has been keeping busy since his marriage split

Hugh posted a video on social media, urging his followers to wear sunscreen to protect themselves. In the clip, Hugh wore a plaster on his nose as he told followers: "I wanted you to hear it from me, just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever. I've just had two biopsies done.

"Could be or could not be basal cell. In [my doctor's] opinion, she doesn't know. I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know." Watch his full message below...

WATCH: Hugh Jackman details his recent cancer scare

Luckily, several days later, Hugh shared good news, explaining: "My biopsies came back negative!!! Thank you ALL for the love. I feel it!"

We bet the negative result came as a huge relief, as he has had skin cancer several times over the years, with his first diagnosis occurring in 2013.

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub