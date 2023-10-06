Gardeners' World star Monty Don's near-death experiences: stroke, cancer and chainsaw calamities

Gardeners' World host Monty Don is a dab hand when it comes to knowing his way around a flowerbed, but the star sadly hasn't flourished in the health department.

The star has been honest about his mental health struggles in the past, speaking candidly about his issues with depression and seasonal affective disorder, but he's also had more than his fair share of physical health woes.

In an unearthed interview in The Guardian, when asked about any near-death experiences, Monty gave an insight into his blighted past.

Monty Don's wife Sarah saved him when he was choking

"Despite a stroke, cancer as a child and various dramas with chainsaws and tractors, the closest was probably when I choked on a lamb chop 25 years ago," Monty recalled.

On how his wife Sarah saved him, Monty added: "Sarah performed the Heimlich manoeuvre and the lamb shot out."

The 68-year-old also hinted that he has some troubles with his knees. When asked what single thing would improve the quality of his life, he answered: "Getting my 21-year-old knees back."

We imagine that years spent kneeling on the ground tending to flora and fauna have seen Monty's knees become quite worn out!

Monty Don has tired knees from his years of work

Monty took the opportunity in the interview to speak about his mental health, too. When he was asked what made him unhappy, he answered: "Depression. Uncertainty. Crowds. Parties. Lack of sunlight."

Just this week, Monty lamented the darker evenings on his personal gardening blog, calling the changing of the clock "a huge loss."

Writing openly, Monty said: "The days are getting shorter and shorter and here in the UK, at 2 am on the last Sunday of the month, the clocks go back. This means that our evenings outside are gone until next March - and that feels to me like a huge loss."

Keen not to dwell on the negative, Monty wrote that all is not lost as autumn rolls in, adding: "October is still a very productive month for gardeners. There are lots of harvests from squashes, salad leaves, cabbages, sweetcorn, tomatoes, chilies, climbing beans and more."

We're glad to hear Monty is remaining upbeat, as the change in the season is a often a trigger for his SAD, which he spoke about in The Guardian in 2008.

Monty Don speaks openly about his mental health

"I'm on record as being depressive. It is related to winter. I have used antidepressants in the past, but I gave them up 10 years ago when I started to use a lightbox on my desk. It's certainly helped."

On how he manages his depression, Monty said: "Since then I've battled through depressive interludes with the support of my family and by taking lots of exercise, cutting my workload, and by being outside. I'll say: 'I will get up' and 'I will shave' and 'I will muck out the chickens' - and that seems to work."

