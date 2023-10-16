Justin and Hailey Bieber's bizarre sleeping arrangement has to be seen to be believed

Justin and Hailey Bieber got married in a star-studded wedding ceremony in September 2018, but two years into their marriage in 2020, the young couple gave an insight into their relationship – and it's not quite how you'd image a loved-up pair to spend their evenings.

In his docu-series on YouTube, entitled Seasons, Justin revealed he sleeps in a hyperbaric chamber, hoping to rid his body of toxins that he believes built up during several years of drug abuse.

Explaining his use of the hyperbaric chamber, JB explained: "I've abused my body in the past and now I'm just in the recovery process trying to make sure I'm taking care of my body and taking care of the vessel that God's given me." Watch Hailey zip Justin into his chamber below...

Justin has at least two hyperbaric chambers, one at their home in Beverly Hills and one at his studio, which can be seen in his documentary, with his wife zipping him into it. "I could be a hyperbaric chamber technician at this point," Hailey joked.

Justin explained how his sleep chamber worked, sharing: "It fills up with oxygen, I really have been struggling with a lot of anxiety. You get more oxygen to your brain so it decreases your stress levels. It's pretty cool."

What is hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a medical intervention that saturates cells in every organ with pure oxygen, for better, faster and more efficient functioning, promising to supercharge us, with no downtime. A bit like a vitamin drip, but more intense!

What are the benefits of hyperbaric oxygen therapy?

Boosted mental clarity, optimized cellular repair and tissue healing, enhanced athletic performance, detoxification and inflammation reduction, plus boosted energy.

The chamber also claims to help muscle recovery – hence why athletes are often fans.

© Broadimage/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber supports Justin in his health choices

It's also set to help support focus and memory and alleviate jetlag, which is likely helpful for the jet-setting Biebers!

While Hailey didn't reveal if she spends time in the chamber too, we know she likes to work hard on her health, often booking in for vitamin drips with Kendall Jenner, as documented on Kendall's Disney+ show, The Kardashians.

© Diggzy/Shutterstock Hailey Bieber looks after her health

Hailey also likes to take NAD supplements, and during the Kardashians episode said: "I'm going to NAD for the rest of my life and I'm never going to age."

NAD is a natural chemical found in every cell in the body, but as we age, our natural supply declines. NAD plays an essential role in cellular processes that protect us from ageing and disease, so when we're in short supply, we start to age quicker – and our natural levels begin to decline in our late twenties – hence why Hailey supplements it!

