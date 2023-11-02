The Prince and Princess of Wales travel to Scotland after family break - best photos

The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Scotland for their first joint engagement after the October school break.

Prince William and Princess Kate, who are known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay in Scotland, are meeting organisations supporting rural communities in Moray and Inverness.

The couple's first port of call is Outfit Moray - an award-winning charity delivering life-changing outdoor learning and adventure activity programmes for young people in the area.

The organisation focuses on supporting those between eight and 18 and has worked with more than 16,000 young people since its creation in 2003.

It runs a large range of activities including mountain biking, paddlesports, rock climbing, archery and bushcraft.

William and Kate have joined the Outfit Moray team at Burghead Primary School where they see a mountain bike session in action. No doubt the sporty pair won't be able to resist having a go!

Their next engagement will see them visit family-run Brodieshill Farm where they will meet members of the Lower Speyside Young Farmers as well as representatives from Farmstrong Scotland, which are both working to promote positive mental wellbeing in rural communities across Scotland and support local farmers.

It is expected William and Kate will also meet families who attend regular sessions at the farm's dedicated play area.

Developed to provide a space for young children to explore and learn, Brodiehill offers an indoor and outdoor area for play where families can focus on and connect with their children.

