T.J. Holmes shows support for daughter with estranged wife after going public with Amy Robach romance

The former Good Morning America anchor is a dad-of-three through his previous relationships

T.J. Holmes is making a gradual return to the public eye, having stepped away from the spotlight ever since news of his relationship with Amy Robach broke and they were let go from ABC News.

In the past few days, the 46-year-old TV personality has since made his comeback on social media, soft launching his relationship with Amy with a side-by-side photo training for the upcoming NYC marathon.

Now, the former Good Morning America anchor is sharing another personal side of his life, showing support for his youngest daughter, Sabine.

T.J. shares ten-year-old Sabine with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig, to whom he was married from 2010 till December 2022, when he filed for divorce after his affair went public.

T.J. posted a sweet photograph of his daughter that showed how much she had grown in just five years, from her first day of school as a kindergartner in 2018 to her first day of school as a fifth grader this week.

He simply captioned his photo with the hashtags "Baby Sabine" and "K-5," commemorating his proud dad moment of seeing his little girl begin a new school year.

© Instagram T.J. showed his support for his daughter Sabine

T.J. and Marilee have been, most likely, working out methods of co-parenting their daughter as their divorce proceedings continue. T.J. is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his first marriage to Amy Ferson (2004-07).

Marilee's divorce attorney, Stephanie Lehman, shared a statement with The Daily Mail in December, which read: "During the holiday season and in light of the challenging times, Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her 9-year-old daughter.

"To that end T.J.'s lawyer and I have been working together to move their divorce forward privately, expeditiously and as amicably as possible."

© Instagram The former GMA3 anchors made their social media return together

Of the former GMA3 anchor's conduct during the situation, she stated: "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

Sabine last made an appearance on social media this January, when she turned ten. Marilee, an attorney, shared the sweetest tribute to their daughter.

She wrote: "And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world. Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime.

© Getty Images T.J. and Marilee were married from 2010-2022

"Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love."

Marilee sweetly concluded: "I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it."

© Instagram Their daughter, Sabine, recently turned ten years old

