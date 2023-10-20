Christina Hall is a tropical Barbie in pink and mesh beach look you don't want to miss

Christina Hall isn't afraid of a bold style statement and she recently turned heads with a glitzy beachside look.

The Christina on the Coast host celebrated a good friend's birthday and reposted snapshots from their time together.

In one image, the Flip or Flop alum posed alongside her girlfriends on a balcony, with a tropical beach as the backdrop.

WATCH: Christina Hall decorates her Californian mansion for Halloween

Christina wore a hot pink bikini which she'd covered up with a white, mesh mini dress featuring huge sparkly sequins.

She wore her long hair loose and added a pair of white, oversized sunglasses. Her friends looked equally as glam in their beachwear and it appears they're enjoying a group vacation in a sun-soaked destination.

Christina also shared a heartwarming birthday tribute to her pal, alongside another photo she posted on her Instagram feed.

"Happy Birthday to this gorgeous, classy and generous friend of ours," she wrote. "Koko came into my life last year during a super hard time. Her kindness and grace left a big mark on me and I’ll always have a special place for her.

© Instagram Christina Hall dazzled with her beachwear while on vacation

"Norm and Koko we love you guys and are grateful to be celebrating with you all this week."

Christina's fans commented: "How nice to have a friend like that who has supported you in your worst moments and knows that it is a true friendship," and, "True friends are few and far between. I’m happy you found one to help you through your difficult time. You all look fabulous."

© Instagram/Christina Hall Christina Hall poses with her husband Josh Hall and their friends

The mom-of-three had a challenging time navigating a custody battle over her son, Hudson, four, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ant Anstead. Christina - who has two other children, Taylor, 13, and Brayden, eight, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa - opened up about the "unnecessary" custody fight in a social media post on Mother's Day this year.

She penned: "Crazy how much life can change in a year. Last Mother’s Day I was in a very bad place. Going through an extremely unnecessary custody battle, family issues, dealing with a health scare - amongst other things.

© Getty Images Christina and her husband Josh at the Barbie premiere

"During all this we were momentarily displaced and in the process of moving into a temporary rental …During the stress of moving- I noticed the owners of the rental property left us this amazing care package on the kitchen Island… gifts for the kids, my fav champagne and a sweet note… at the time I was having the worst month so all of this meant SO much to me."

She said she was overwhelmed with emotions and ran into another room to hide while she cried. But the owner of the rental happened to be in there.

Christina shares her youngest child with ex Ant Anstead

"I broke down crying and told her what I was going through and how much her gesture meant to me… she gave me a huge hug and told me she understood and what her and her blended family had gone through (similar situation to me)."

She concluded: "Shortly after that things turned around and fell into place. I know I’ve made mistakes but I know what I’ve done right… I know with all my heart my kids love me… and I know I’m a good mom…. life is crazy but being a mama makes it all worth it. Alllll of it.

© Instagram Christina has three children

"Happy Mother’s Day, no matter where you are in life or what’s happening stay positive- It can all change in a year!"

