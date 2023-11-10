Christina Hall's teen daughter turns heads as she looks identical to HGTV star in new family photo

Christina Hall's daughter is looking more like her famous mom every day. The Flip or Flop alum is a proud mom to three children, Taylor, 13, Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four.

Her oldest posed for a new family photos with Brayden, their dad, Tarek El Moussa, and his son, Tristan, from his marriage to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae.

They looked adorable and so happy in the snapshots posted by Christina's first ex-husband, and Taylor's resemblance to her mom is remarkable.

With her broad smile and pretty features, there was no denying who her famous mom is.

Tarek thanked his children in his caption on Instagram that read: "My entire world right here in one photo. I never thought in a million years that I would become a father again, let alone find the love of my life.

"But…the universe has a funny way of working out. Tay and Bray gave me the strength I needed to get me out of the darkest place in my entire life and @theheatherraeelmoussa taught me to love myself and others again when I thought I wasn’t worthy of being loved."

Tarek then used the post to promote his latest venture. "As most of you might know, I’ve been writing a book, FLIP YOUR LIFE, for the past 7 years and it will finally be available on February 6th, 2024!"

He continued: "This is an autobiography about everything I’ve been through in life, and no, I don’t hold back on the juicy details."

Taylor's likeness to Christina became ever more apparent over the summer when she not only became a teenager, but she had her braces taken off too.

On September 22, Christina shared a heartfelt tribute to her firstborn on her special day.

She wrote: "We have a teenager!! Happy 13 birthday Taylor! Sweet girl - you impress me every day, I absolutely adore you.

"Thank you for making me a mommy and my only wish is time would slow down so I could enjoy you as a kid as long as possible.

"Singing in the car, late night talks, bike rides to the mall, dole whip, hanging with our chickens, soccer Saturdays.

"Being your mom is the biggest blessing. My beautiful, feisty, funny, smart, creative, old soul. I love you beyond words."

Christina then added a photo of Taylor and added: "Best birthday present - braces off!"

