Christina Hall enjoyed a date night with her boys over the weekend and her adorable son, Hudson, rocked a funky new hairstyle.

The Christina on the Coast host and her husband, Josh Hall, treated Hudson, four, and Brayden, eight, to a night at the ice hockey.

She shared photos on Instagram of the foursome rink-side and captioned the post: "Wow what a game! The ducks are baccckk."

In the happy snapshots, they were all beaming and Hudson wore his short, blonde hair spiked into a mini mohawk.

Fans loved the insight into their family life and commented: "The genuine happiness coming from this post is adorable, so happy your family is happy and able to live life," as another added: "What a lovely family. Does Hudson have a mohawk? He is adorable."

© Instagram Hudson pulled a funny face while sitting on his stepdad's knee

Christina doesn't have any children with Josh but shares her two oldest, including 13-year-old Taylor, with her first husband, Tarek El Moussa.

Hudson is from her marriage to British TV host, Ant Anstead. It was a bumpy road to get to the custody arrangement Christina and Ant now have, but they've ensured Hudson's happiness is the most important thing.

© Instagram The family enjoyed their day out

They co-parent their son and he splits his time between his mom and his dad's home. As for how Ant will feel about Hudson's new look? - we're sure he'll love it.

He regularly gushes about how much he loves being a dad and is also a parent to Amelie, 19, and son Archie, 17, from his first marriage to Louise.

© Instagram Ant Anstead is Hudson's dad

Ant opened up about co-parenting during an interview with US Weekly when he explained how he navigates his two oldest children living in England while he resides in the US. "We were together for 22 years. We are still best friends,” he said of relationship with Louise. "We FaceTime at least every couple of days because we’re family. It helps that my kids are older."

When it comes to spending time with all three of his offspring, Ant insists. "When I see them, I take the time off. I make sure I’m present. I deal with it in a really positive way. I think it works really well. I like being a present parent. I like being invested in my children."

© Instagram Ant - who is dating Renee Zellweger - is also a mom to his two teenage children in the UK

Speaking specifically about Hudson, he said: "I’m lucky that I get to be really, really hands-on with Hudson. There are so many people that are worse off. "So I choose to lean into the positive side of parenting. If you make a decision that puts the children first, it’s probably the right decision. I’m a firm believer in being responsible for my portion."

