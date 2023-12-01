Michelle Pfieffer inundated with support as she reveals unexpected injury - famous friends react

Michelle Pfieffer versus pickleball… The acclaimed actress revealed a serious black eye injury on Friday December 1 as she posed for a selfie with a bag of ice to help the swelling.

The snap was taken on the court, and saw Michelle sat against the net holding the ice to her right eye. In another picture, taken in her home, she showed the extent of the bruising, as she revealed a mottled purple and yellow coloring that had spread across her eyelid.

© Instagram Michelle revealed her black eye

"WARNING," she captioned the post before adding: "Pickleball-Stay out of the Kitchen!! Thank you, Less!"

Famous friends were quick to share their love, with Julianne Moore quipping: "That’s why I don’t play," and Alec Baldwin adding: "Can’t sell beauty products and play pickle, it seems."

"Ouch," Naomi Watts simply wrote, as Selma Blair added: "Oh dear!! Eye am wishing you a speedy recovery."

© Instagram Michelle sits with a bag of ice on her eye

Pickleball is similar to tennis, and is the fastest growing sport in America, however it is played with a paddle and sees two players hit a hollow plastic ball over the net until one side is unable to return the hit. It is unclear who her opponent was, but the 65-year-old's sister Rona commented to place blame on their other sister Lori, to which Michelle revealed: "Actually she is innocent."

The injury comes as Michelle had been in high spirits as she shared that she and husband David E. Kelley had decorated their stunning home for the holiday season. In a picture shared on social media, the two could be seen as just hazy silhouettes cozying up to each other with a huge Christmas tree, covered in lights, illuminating them from behind.

© Instagram Michelle was hit during a pickleball game

Michelle, in particular, looked amazing, as the 65-year-old actress donned a puffer jacket with a hood while staring out into the distance with her screenwriter husband by her side.

"Lit up trees this time of year never cease to fill me up with the magic of the holiday season," she captioned her stunning photo. Michelle and David, 67, celebrated a major milestone in their relationship earlier in November – their 30th wedding anniversary – and to celebrate the big occasion, Michelle posted a sweet selfie of the pair and simply captioned it: "30 years of bliss."

© Instagram Michelle and David share a selfie as they celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary

Michelle and David met on a blind date in 1992, when the Oscar-nominated actress was already in the middle of adoption proceedings, which resulted in their daughter Claudia Rose, now 30. They tied the knot in 1993 and welcomed their son John Henry Kelley II, now 29, the following year.

They've remained one of Hollywood's favorite couples, although they certainly make the effort to keep their private lives and children away from the spotlight.

"I chose really well with David," Michelle told Parade in 2021. "I got really lucky… And 19 years later, I never take him for granted. I've never met a person who has more integrity than my husband. I respect that. There's his humor and intelligence, too, and he's really cute, all those things – but if you don't respect your partner, you'll get sick of him."

