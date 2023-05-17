Helena Christensen, 54, looks phenomenal in strapless swimsuit in jaw-dropping beach photo

Helena Christensen looked like a real life mermaid in her latest Instagram post - and it's safe to say it went down a treat with fans!

The iconic supermodel shared a reel of pictures from her time at her beach house, including a gorgeous shot of her posing by the ocean while on the beach. In the picture, the 54-year-old wore a stylish strapless swimsuit and wore her brunette hair styled in space buns.

Helena's photo reel also included pictures inside her beautiful home, and a cute photo of her pet dog posing on the couch.

Comments from fans included: "What amazing pictures!" while another wrote: "You look incredible." A third added: "Beyond stunning."

Helena has been a core part of the fashion world since she started out in 1990 when she starred in the music video for Chris Issak's song, Wicked Game.

She has featured in campaigns for the likes of Prada, Valentino and Chanel, and while she continues to model, is herself an established photographer.

Alongside Christy Turlington, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer and Elle Macpherson, these original supermodels including Helena became as famous, if not more so, than the designers whose clothes they modeled.

“People tell me how much joy they have had growing up with the fashion, images and group of girls I was with,” she previously told HELLO! from her mountain hideaway in the Catskills, upstate New York.

The Danish supermodel shared a series of photos from her time on the beach

"Very tender declarations of how much it meant to them and how much it means to them still."

Being the most in-demand models in fashion history, the supers would do eight shows a day during the international collections and worked for every big-name brand and prestigious magazine. Working hard, but driving each other, at the height of her success she couldn’t comprehend the magnitude of their collective force. "It took me a long time to know what it really was and it’s actually still hard to describe."

An active user of social media, Helena has used her platform to share her top beauty tips with her followers, including the secret to her youthful appearance. The star is an advocate for coldwater swims, which help keep her young.

Explaining the practice, she wrote: "A dip in some cold water boosts oestrogen and testosterone production, adding an edge to fertility and libido. "The benefits of increased libido include more confidence, higher self-esteem, and enhanced mood. The heart has to pump faster in cold water and the body must work harder to keep everything warm."

The 54-year-old just never ages!

Helena continued: "Plus so much more, metabolism and immune system boost, burns calories, improves circulation, reduces stress." She also makes exercise a priority and enjoys some unique ways to stay in shape.

Helena previously opened up about her fitness regime and revealed she loves pole dancing. Helena was introduced to the art just a few years ago and told Condé Nast Traveller: "I box all year round and have just started learning how to pole dance, which is insanely hard. It's basically vertical ballet."

See below more photos of Helena Christensen's iconic looks over the years

© Photo: Instagram The star previously shared a gorgeous beach photo

Helena back in 1996 on the catwalk

© Photo: Getty Images The star is one of the iconic supermodels of the nineties

