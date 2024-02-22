Pippa Middleton hits the beach in sporty mini dress and halter-neck bikini

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pippa Middleton hits the beach in sheer mini dress and halter-neck bikini
The Princess of Wales' sister looked stronger than ever as she stepped out in St Barths

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (L) jokes with Pippa Matthews in the Royal Box on Centre Court on Day 12 of The Championships - Wimbledon 2019 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Ever since Pippa Middleton graced the spotlight on her sister Kate's wedding day to Prince William in 2011, royal fans have been obsessed with her athletic prowess. 

Sporty Pippa, 40, has spent the last week soaking up the sunshine at the ultra-glamorous Eden Rock resort in celebrity-favourite Caribbean island, St Barths - and has brought with her £1,000 worth of designer bikinis from ViX and Heidi Klein. 

As she holidays with her husband James Matthews and their three children, Arthur, five, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose, royal fans couldn't help but notice that Pippa is looking stronger than ever as she sunbathes on the pristine white sand beaches.

Pippa Middleton rocked a Heidi Klein bikini in St Barths
In new photographs of the mother-of-three, Pippa looked incredible as she splashed around with her daughter wearing a chic printed halter-neck bikini from Heidi Klein. 

Pippa's 'Rum Point' bikini set, which retails for £225, showed off her athletic silhouette and sunkissed glow as she ran into the ocean for a cooling dip.

Sporty Pippa ran into the ocean for a cooling dip
It's no secret that all of the Middletons have a natural affinity for health and fitness. The Princess of Wales is believed to follow a versatile and disciplined workout routine, while new father James Middleton previously joined his sister Pippa by competing in the annual Otillo Swimrun World Championships in Sweden for her 32nd birthday.

The Princess of Wales' sister is incredibly sporty
It seems Pippa doesn't hit the pause button on her workout routine, even when she's on holiday. 

On Wednesday, the brunette beauty walked along the oceanfront in an Adidas x Stella McCartney court dress, suggesting she had enjoyed a morning tennis session before hitting the beach.

The mother-of-three donned a white tennis dress during her holiday
She paired her tennis whites with a white visor and round sunglasses, carrying a wicker beach bag with her.  

Pippa is a keen athlete, having competed in marathons, triathalons and skiing trials over the years
Former marathon runner Pippa is notoriously sporty. Not only has she skied in the world's longest downhill race, but she's crossed the finish line at several triathlons and took part in the 50-mile ÖTILLÖ swimming and running event in Stockholm, Sweden.

"I have goals for the future and challenges I'd like to embrace so I've kept them on my bucket list to return to when the time is right, this includes the London and New York marathons, the Coast-to-Coast multi-sport event in New Zealand, the Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc MCC (the 40km race) and the Cape Town Cycle Tour," the sporty mum-of-three told running brand, HOKA. 

The sporty mother-of-three has a passion for running
The sporty mother-of-three has a passion for running

Prior to her wedding, E! News reported that Pippa was training up to five times per week as part of an intense three-month bridal bootcamp at the upscale Grace Belgravia spa and health club in London.

