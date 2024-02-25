Pippa Middleton is an island goddess in elegant swimwear on beach day in Caribbean - photos

If there was ever a destination more suited to the super-rich and ultra-famous, St. Barths easily wins top spot.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio have been spotted soaking up the island's charms in recent months - and it's also a favourite destination of the Duchess of Sussex.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews were the most recent couple to flock to the idyllic white sand island in the Caribbean, taking with them their three young children; Arthur, five, Grace, two, and one-year-old Rose.

This week has seen the Princess of Wales' sister capture the attention of royal fans as she embodied total beach-babe energy in a fleet of designer bikinis from brands like ViX and Heidi Klein.

On Friday, the mother-of-three stepped onto the pristine beachfront at exclusive Eden Rock resort owned by James' parents, wearing a gorgeous gingham swimsuit from Swedish brand BY MALINA.

The figure-flattering one piece is made from a super soft recycled Nylon in a kitsch floral print. Pippa wore the swimsuit as a halter neck, complementing her athletic frame as she enjoyed a day at Gouverneur beach.

She swept her brunette locks into a sporty ponytail, and added chic round sunglasses to complete her beachy aesthetic.

While it's not known if Pippa's sister, Princess Kate, has vacationed in St Barths, the Prince and Princess of Wales once expressed their love for the Caribbean and their desire to bring back their children George, Charlotte and Louis.

Sharing her sister's taste for luxury, Princess Kate chose to stay at Atlantis Paradise Island while in the Bahamas in 2022 for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee tour.

The idyllic Atlantis is famed for hosting some of the world's biggest A-listers, including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Drake and Oprah Winfrey.

Kate was attending a State Dinner in Kingston, Jamaica when she told fellow guests of her wish to return to the Caribbean."It was great, I wish I could stay longer," said the mum-of-three, who only spent two nights in Jamaica on their whistlestop tour.

"We were tempted by the beaches. Amazing scenery. Next time we have to come back with the children," added Princess Kate.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has also expressed her fondness for the pristine island of St Barths.

The wife of Prince Harry previously revealed her favourite destination for a girls' trip in her former lifestyle blog, The Tig - and it looks just as idyllic as it sounds.

The mother-of-two loves the white sand island for its "Francophile sensibility that is just as island-esque as it is chic, quiet beaches, authentic creole food, and a place where strolls down cobblestone streets and visits to French pharmacies rival those found in Paris."