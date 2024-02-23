Justin Timberlake is battling with his health after admitting his sickness has taken "a turn for the worse".

The 43-year-old was "gutted" to share the disappointing news that a one-off show he planned for Friday in London has been canceled after he was struck down with the flu.

Taking to his Instagram Story on Thursday night, an emotional Justin admitted that he was no longer able to "power through" his sickness. Watch the full video below.

Captioning the video, Justin wrote: "Guys, I have the flu. I'm gutted that I have to do this."

Unable to hide his disappointment, Justin sounded hoarse as he said: "This is an unfortunate video I have to send out."

He continued: "But I'm sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I'm gutted about."

Justin added: "I've been here in London all week and was so excited to perform Roundhouse. But… I've been battling some kind of bug, and I thought it was getting better but it took a turn for the worse."

Justin will still appear on the pre-recorded Graham Norton Show on Friday; however, he said even filming that was a struggle.

The recording of the BBC One talk show took place on Wednesday, and Justin admitted he "almost didn't make it" but "was able to power through". However, on Thursday morning, he "woke up feeling worse than ever".

Captioning the second part of his video, Justin wrote: "London, I promise I'll make it up to you… Now I gotta go back to sleep."

He certainly kept his promise as on Friday morning, the singer announced a series of UK and European dates as part of his upcoming, The Forget Tomorrow World Tour, to support his forthcoming album Everything I Thought It Was.

The tour will be his first in five years and kicks off in Vancouver, Canada, on April 29 before traveling around North America.

He will then perform several dates in Europe starting in Krakow, Poland, in July, before returning to the UK in August and wrapping up in Lyon, France, on September 6.

After a short break, he will return to North America in October before his final date in December.

Justin announced the first leg of his tour last month during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Jimmy teased the information out of Justin in a fun segment which can be viewed above. "Is there something you'd like to announce?" he asked, pushing his guest to make the reveal. But Justin feigned innocence by asking: "What is happening right now?"

When he eventually said: "Oh yeah, I'm going on tour," the audience erupted in applause and Jimmy laughed.

The Forget Tomorrow World Tour is Justin's first since 2019, which saw him perform shows in support of his fifth studio album, Man of the Woods.

