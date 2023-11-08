Victoria Beckham's favourite diet supplement is surprisingly controversial

From her seriously impressive workouts to her multi-step skincare regime, it's clear that Victoria Beckham takes a lot of pride in her disciplined routine – and when it comes to diet the fashion designer is no different.

The former popstar and mother-of-four has been open in the past about her secrets to keeping her lean and strong physique in such great shape, including how she loves to incorporate one very accessible household item into her super strict diet.

WATCH: Harper Beckham makes shocking comment about mum Victoria's cooking

Victoria has said before how she has three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar just before enjoying her first hot drink of the day. "Each morning, the first thing I do is have three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, followed by a mug of hot water and lemon and multiple coffees," she told Net-A-Porter.

However, the supplement could be considered controversial.

While boasting many benefits, it's been widely reported that consuming apple cider vinegar could be detrimental to dental health. As Medical News Today puts it, the high levels of acidity "can weaken tooth enamel over time, potentially leading to tooth decay."

However, there's good news, because there are many ways to reap the benefits of apple cider vinegar while keeping those pearly whites in check.

MORE: Victoria Beckham sizzles in backless dress ahead of major news

MORE: What is the Victoria Beckham diet? Grilled fish, greens, and the one meal she's eaten daily for 25 years

© James Devaney Victoria Beckham is open about how she stays in such great shape

So, what's good about apple cider vinegar? Jennie Mackiner, a nutritionist from Baldo and Mason, told HELLO!: "Studies show that Apple Cider Vinegar can reduce inflammation, improve digestion and optimise immune health.

"It is also known to stabilise blood sugar levels, helping us feel fuller for longer, which makes us eat less and fewer calories. It's also recommended to stabilise gut health as it can improve stomach acidity."

© Karwai Tang Victoria likes to be disciplined when it comes to diet and exercise

When it comes to making sure that your teeth are kept in good condition, there are some clever tricks to consume apple cider vinegar safely. "The best way to incorporate apple cider vinegar is to dilute it with cold or warm water, or simply add it to smoothies or dressings," explained Jennie.

"Drinking diluted amounts through a straw to protect your teeth should help combat this. Also, avoid brushing your teeth straight after consuming apple cider vinegar This greatly minimizes how much of the acid fluid actually touches your teeth."

Victoria and David love working out together

However, if the risk is too high, then fortunately there are alternative supplements you can add to your daily diet to reap benefits such as reducing inflammation and improving gut health. Nutritionist Sophie Trotman told HELLO!: "Fermented foods like live yoghurt, kimchi, sauerkraut and fermented drinks like kombucha and kefir provide probiotics that can rival those in apple cider vinegar."

She added: "You can also focus on improving your gut health through practising stress management techniques, eating a diverse diet (30 different plant foods each week), getting enough sleep and exercising regularly.

© Samir Hussein Harper Beckham, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham attended the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere

"Additionally, acetic acid supplements are available for those seeking the specific insulin sensitivity, antimicrobial and potential metabolic benefits without the acidity."

Victoria previously gave Net-A-Porter a detailed insight into what she consumes on a day-to-day basis, explaining that prioritising healthy food is important to her. "When I eat well, I see the difference in my skin – my eyes are whiter and sparklier and I have so much more energy."

She went on to share what she likes to tuck into, explaining: "I eat lots of fresh fish, fresh vegetables and salads, as well as seeds and nuts. I also love fruit but don't eat too much, as it can make me feel quite bloated."