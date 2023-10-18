Billie Eilish finally reveals full massive back tattoo in topless photo

Billie Eilish loves her body ink, and after teasing fans over the past few weeks with glimpses of her new back tattoo, finally unleashed it in all its glory.

The singer, 21, took to her Instagram with another one of her signature photo dumps and highlighted her massive new tattoo in a photo with her shirt off right after getting it done.

The huge design featured intricate patterns which seemed reminiscent of artisanal henna and also anime-inspired swords, and it ran all the way from the top of her neck to her lower back.

Other photos in the compilation included some Halloween-themed snaps, featuring carved pumpkins, creepy dolls, and sneakers covered with skulls.

Fans responded enthusiastically with comments like: "TATTOO REVEAL OMFG," and: "That Back Tattoo," as well as: "Without words, this is incredible," plus: "Please show us the fully colored inversion of your tattoo as it looks absolutely killer."

In a photo shared previously, Billie finally revealed a small peek of her back tattoo after fan speculation grew on TikTok. Dressed in a simple red graphic tee and low-rise jeans, with her red hair tied in a braid and pushed away, an intricate patterned design poked out from behind the shirt, stretching from her back to her neck.

A fan commented on that photo: "The day she does a tattoo reveal I fear I will stop breathing," and another also added: "BACK TATTOO REVEAL PLEASE." And now, it's finally happened!

Billie has mentioned being a lot more shy when it comes to showing off her more revealing ink. Based on prior interviews, she has a tattoo of her surname, Eilish, across her chest, three fairies on her hand, a large dragon tattoo running down her hip, plus the new one on her back.

The Chinese dragon, spanning from her hip to her upper thigh, has never been seen in its full form, although she did show off a large part of it for her cover shoot for British Vogue in 2021 and now her latest photo.

Although in August, the "Everything I Wanted" singer posted a mirror selfie in which she wore a cropped skull graphic black tee with low-rise baggy pants and a pair of Nikes. Her slightly exposed midriff also provided a peek at her equally long dragon tattoo.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she'd previously confessed that she didn't want any face tattoos, emphasizing a preference for ones "barely anyone can see."

In the 2021 edition of the same interview, she opened up about her three tattoos at the time, saying of the surname on her chest: "Yes, I love myself," and called the dragon her "big boy."

She stated that the fairies were from a "little fairy book I had growing up called 'Fairyopolis'. They're like my little guardian angel fairies."

"I love tattoos!" she exclaimed, while her mom Maggie Baird, sitting behind the camera, hung her head and Billie called out: "Be supportive!"

