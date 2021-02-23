Bruce Willis makes rare appearance with wife Emma Heming in loved-up photo The Die Hard actor is a doting dad to five daughters

Bruce Willis doesn't have his own Instagram page and the Die Hard actor has been keeping a low profile during the pandemic.

But on Monday, the Hollywood star made a rare appearance on his wife Emma Heming's Instagram page in a gorgeous black-and-white photo.

The loved-up image seemingly paid tribute to Bruce, with Emma accompanying the photo with a love heart emoji.

Bruce and Emma have been spending the pandemic at their LA home in Brentwood Park, along with daughters Mabel and Evelyn.

It looks like they are making the most of their time together, and Emma regularly shares sweet snapshots into their home life with their children.

Bruce Willis made a rare appearance with wife Emma Heming on social media

Over the weekend, the star posted a fun picture of her daughters wearing handmade masks covering their faces, which she revealed they had made after being told to go to bed.

"How about it's bedtime kids," the doting mum captioned the picture. Emma soon joined in with the fun too though, and was pictured in a second image wearing her own handmade mask. "What will they come up with next?" she wrote alongside the image.

Bruce and Emma share daughters Evelyn and Mabel

Bruce is also dad to three grown up daughters, Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, who he shares with ex-wife Demi Moore.

Bruce and Demi have remained very close following their separation and the actress is also good friends with Emma.

What's more, at the beginning of the pandemic, Bruce even quarantined with his ex-wife and daughters in Idaho for several weeks.

Emma, Mabel and Evelyn were due to join the actor, but ended up getting stranded in Los Angeles due to the travel restrictions. Scout opened up about the situation during an episode of the Dopey self-help podcast.

She said: "My stepmom was going to come up here too with my little sisters… My dad came up here early and then travel got crazy and my stepmom stayed in LA."

Emma with her two daughters

Bruce reunited with Emma and his youngest two daughters at the beginning of May, just in time for Evelyn's birthday.

The actor's appearance on social media follows shortly after he made headlines after being photographed without a mask.

Bruce was asked to leave a pharmacy after stepping inside without a protective face covering, but later released a statement admitting his mistake.

The star told People that his decision was "an error of judgement," adding: "Be safe out there everyone and let's continue to mask up."

