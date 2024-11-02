American Idol's Carrie Underwood displays toned arms in $6k velvet mini dress

Carrie Underwood is not slowing down! The country superstar just wrapped her final Las Vegas dates of 2024 but has now revealed to fans how they can watch one of her recent live performances from the comfort of their own home.

In a new Instagram post, Carrie – who is also preparing for the launch of American Idol – revealed that her September performance at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville will air on the Opry’s YouTube Channel and on local Circle Country networks on November 2, 2024.

Carrie Underwood on stage at the Opry in Nashville

The post featured a snap of Carrie from the evening, and she rocked a stunning strapless Balmain mini dress that showed off her toned arms.

"Tune in tonight at 9/8c pm to watch Carrie’s #OpryLive performance from September on Carrie’s Facebook or @Opry’s YouTube Channel or on your local @circlecountrytv network.-TeamCU," the post read.

The velvet dress, which retails for over $6000, also showed off her endless legs and she paired the look with sky high platform heels.

© Getty Images Carrie maintains her fitness through her own app, Fit52,

Mom-of-two Carrie has maintained her fitness through her own app, Fit52, which she launched in 2020.

The app features exclusive workout routines and healthy recipes, designed to help users lead a balanced and active lifestyle.

© Getty Images Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, Carrie and Ryan Seacrest attend the "American Idol" Season 8 Judges Photo Call

Although the newest season of the famed singing competition on ABC won't premiere until early 2025, filming is already underway, with auditions having already taken place in New York City.

Luke Bryan, who is also currently promoting his first album in four years, Mind of a Country Boy, stopped by Good Morning America to give an update on the new season, and how Carrie is fitting in with Luke and Lionel Richie, and host Ryan Seacrest.

Watchn as Carrie Underwood confirms return to American Idol

"We start auditions in New York City, we are obviously excited to have Carrie Underwood with us," he shared, before teasing: "And she will have to develop tolerance for Lionel and I and Ryan [Seacrest]."

Carrie is replacing Katy Perry, who stepped back from American Idol after several years, but it is a full circle moment for the singer as it is where she got her big break, winning the show in 2005.

"There's so many people that still work on the show that were there when I was a contestant, and I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to hopefully offer some insight and help," she said when she was announced.

Asked what kind of judge she might be, she shared: "I can't lie, I just can't, you can tell. I feel like I'll be very honest but hopefully inspiring."