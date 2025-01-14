Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge 'knocked sideways' by terrifying tumour diagnosis: 'I was convinced I was dying'
The Loose Women star, who is married to footballer Wayne Bridge, was diagnosed with a Subependymoma last year

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
As Frankie Bridge marked her 36th birthday, she reflected on her health, opening up about her fears after doctors told her they'd found a tumour in her neck. 

In 2024, the Loose Women star "finally" went to the doctor after suffering from daily headaches, but was shocked when an MRI scan revealed a growth in her neck. 

"The call knocked me sideways," Frankie wrote in a candid Instagram post shared with her 1.5 million followers on Tuesday. 

She was home with her two children, while her husband, footballer Wayne Bridge, was away when she received the call. Frankie, who rose to fame as a member of the girl band The Saturdays, was diagnosed with a Subependymoma, a rare, benign brain tumour that grows in the ependymal cells of the brain's ventricles and spinal cord.

Frankie reflects on her health scare

"I was so angry at myself for not making the time to just go to the doctors sooner," the mother-of-two penned in her reflective post. "I was convinced I was now dying and I could have done something to avoid it."

Luckily for Frankie, her tumour is benign and doesn't need immediate treatment, but it does need to be monitored for changes. 

A real life Cinderella moment© Nic Ford London
Frankie discovered she has a brain tumour in 2024

Addressing her health scare, the TV star shared her fears about things "happening in her body" when she has no idea, pledging to prioritise self-care this year. 

"I want to be better and I want it to be now. I expect myself to be 100% at all times, at all things. Even though I've always known this is impossible, it hasn't stopped me from trying and then punishing myself everyday that I haven't succeeded. 

"And to be honest with you, I've had enough. It doesn't work for me, or for anyone else in my life." 

Frankie Bridge in grey jumper© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock
The singer is a regular pannelist on Loose Women

Frankie's fans and friends flooded the comments with messages of support as they tried to uplift her birthday revelation. 

"I feel exactly the same and my daily challenges with anxiety etc are so similar. Home is my safe space and I love it so the habit of saying no to 'stuff' is also going right up there too. People pleasing is another practice I want to try avoid. Good luck with you," penned one fan. 

Frankie and Wayne share two sons© Getty Images
Frankie and Wayne share two sons together, Parker and Carter

Another sweetly shared: "You've got this and I love the focus on 1%. It makes it feel less overwhelming for us who are impatient perfectionists! Sending love and wishing you a wonderful birthday."

"Happy Birthday. This is an inspiring read… keep going," commented a third fan, as another wrote: "A real wake-up call to really prioritise. Easy to say when you have a busy life but you soon find the time. Thank God it’s nothing sinister. Sending love and happy birthday."

