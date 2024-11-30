Frankie Bridge reveals 'brutal' side effects of depression treatment: 'it was really scary'

Frankie Bridge, 35, revealed her ongoing health battle that resulted in hospitalisation during her appearance on Loose Women on Friday.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The singer is a regular pannelist on Loose Women

The Loose Women host appeared on the panel alongside Judi Love, Charlene White, and Nadia Sawalha. While the group discussed the recent news that radio host Roman Kemp had stopped taking antidepressants for the first time in 16 years, Frankie opened up about her personal struggles with depression.

The Saturdays star admitted her battle with depression resulted in her being hospitalised back in 2011. She said: "I started taking antidepressants when I was about 18 and I still ended up in hospital when I was about 21 with really bad depression and anxiety.

"It's one of those things for me where they work to a degree in that I'm able to get out of bed in the morning and I'm able to come and work and be present with my friends and family."

Frankie also revealed how prescribed treatment failed to work as she explained that she has "treatment-resistant depression so actually the antidepressants don't really work".

The TV presenter continued: "I've had like tests done and my body isn't able to create serotonin or to keep it.

"So even if I'm taking antidepressants it's almost counter productive. But because I've been on them for so long for now the fear of coming off them is really scary because I'm like would I end up back in hospital again?

© Getty Images Frankie and Wayne share two sons

"I've got children now, a husband. I've tried a lot of different ones and I've tried different combinations of different antidepressants and things like that.

"So now I'm constantly trying to think of different things to try so I've recently tried ketamine treatment which has been really effective for me but it's really expensive, it's not available for everyone."

The singer shares two children, Parker and Carter, with her footballer husband Wayne Bridge and the family currently reside in a grand Surrey mansion.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The TV presenter spoke openly about her struggles

Frankie also shared her difficult experience of coming off antidepressants which resulted in her being bed bound for two weeks. She added: "That was a really big deal for me, that was really scary for me. I've taken myself off of antidepressants before and the side effects of coming off these things are brutal.

"I spent two weeks in bed, I felt awful. It's a really good message to say to people that you can obviously give it a go if you feel ready but you have to do it with a doctor because it's not that easy just to go right, I'll stop."