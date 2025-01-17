Savannah Guthrie's health crisis revealed as she steps back from Today days into new partnership

Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin's first week as official co-anchors of Today was marred by a challenging situation on Thursday.

After three successful days at the helm of the NBC show and a hilarious joint appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Savannah suffered a health crisis.

She was noticeably absent from hosting duties on Thursday when Laura Jarrett stood in for her.

At the time, Craig joked that Savannah had "bailed" on him already and confessed Savannah was feeling "a little under the weather."

However, hours later Savannah elaborated on what was keeping her from Studio 1A, and it doesn't sound pretty.

Savannah took to Instagram with a symptom radar reading from her Oura ring.

It said: "Major Signs. Your biometrics show major signs of something staining your body. Take extra care today and rest if you're feeling low on energy."

Sure enough, Savannah was sick and she revealed: "Then succumbed to the norovirus blazing through my house," and added a sick emoji.

She also added a sick-looking selfie in which she appeared downcast.

It's unlikely Savannah will finish off her week back in the studio alongside her new co-star but fans will be eager to see her back on Monday.

Craig has taken over from Hoda Kotb on Today and the pair got off to a strong start.

At the show's start on January 13, Craig thanked Savannah for her warm welcome and she assured him: "There’s no one I would rather ride with than you."

The entire Today team were sad to see Hoda, 60, go after her almost two-decade-long career with NBC.

But Savannah and Hoda were not only co-stars but friends too and their bond is unbreakable.

During her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's late show, Savannah confessed: "I'm maybe talking to Hoda more than ever. We talked every single day. She actually got up earlier than me on Monday. Hoda wakes up at 3 a.m. on Saturday. We FaceTime with her."

Craig isn't new to Today and has been a co-host on the 3rd hour of the show since 2018.

But he was still nervous about replacing Hoda.

"The show is a beloved national institution that has been around for about 73 years," he told People. "No one wants to be the person who’s at the helm of the ship when the ship finds ice.

"I’m anxious but at the same time, it's the first time I've been this excited about anything outside the day I got married and the birth of my two children. I am beyond stoked."