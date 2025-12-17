Inside NBA commissioner Adam Silver's impressive net worth and salary

Adam Silver is often described as the most progressive commissioner in NBA history – and arguably the most financially successful. Since taking over from longtime commissioner David Stern in 2014, the 63-year-old lawyer has overseen a period of unprecedented growth, transforming the NBA into a truly global sports and entertainment brand.

While public estimates from CelebrityNetWorth.com estimate Adam's net worth at around $40 million, that figure only tells part of the story. It doesn't capture the value he has helped generate for the NBA during his 11 years at the helm.

Adam is estimated to earn an annual salary of $10 million, placing him among the highest-paid commissioners in professional sports. During his 11 years as commissioner, Adam has seen a 1000% growth for the NBA – from being worth $634 million in 2014, to its now $11 billion revenue.

That growth is now prompting a consequential decision in Adam's career: whether to expand the league beyond its 30 teams.

© Getty Images Adam posing with NBA legends LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

"I'd say in terms of domestic expansion, that is something we're continuing to look at," he said at a news conference on Tuesday, December 16. "It's not a secret we're looking at this market in Las Vegas. We are looking at Seattle. We've looked at other markets, as well."

It seems the league is ready to expand, but the commissioner has to review whether the current 30 teams want to divide the nearly $11 billion annual revenue by two more teams. The last time the NBA grew was in 2004 when they added the Charlotte Bobcats (now the Charlotte Hornets).

© Getty Images Adam giving Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks a hug at the NBA Cup

While Adam didn't confirm his decision on league expansion, he did say at the news conference that "in 2026" he and his team will "make a determination."

So, who is Adam Silver and how did he become the NBA commissioner with a hefty net worth? Here's everything HELLO! knows.

Adam Silver's life before the NBA

Adam, who grew up in the suburbs of New York City, went to Duke University – a school with a legendary basketball program. His years at Duke coincided with the early era of iconic coach Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K.

© Getty Images In June, Adam handed the Oklahoma City Thunder their trophy after they won the 2025 NBA Finals

While at Duke, Adam studied political science. He graduated in 1984 and went on to become a legislative aide to Oregon Congressman Les AuCoin. Adam then attended the University of Chicago Law School. He graduated with his J.D. degree in 1988.

Fresh out of law school, Adam worked as a law clerk for a year, then joined a law firm. The start of his career didn't look like someone who would end up as the NBA commissioner.

Adam's career in the NBA

He joined the NBA in 1992, working first as the senior VP and COO of NBA Entertainment – the production company for the league. Adam blended business, media, and storytelling by working as the executive producer for films like Michael Jordan to the Max and as a contributor to 2002's Like Mike.

After 14 years in NBA Entertainment, Adam was named the NBA's deputy commissioner, which placed him at the center of the league's negotiations. He brokered the NBA's last three collective bargaining agreements and played a key role in developing the WNBA.

© Getty Images Adam is at the annual NBA Draft

In 2014, Adam officially became NBA commissioner. During his tenure, he has grown the league dramatically – strengthening the G League, embracing esports through NBA 2K, and expanding the NBA's presence internationally, particularly in Asia and Africa.

Still, Adam's leadership isn't without criticism. In February 2024, American sports journalist, Rob Parker, said on Fox News Radio that Adam was the "worst commissioner currently in sports." The journalist's main complaint was about Adam's relationship with the star players, and how he "gave in" to them.

Regardless of the critics, the NBA is more valuable and culturally influential than ever before — and Adam's impressive net worth reflects his central role in that transformation.