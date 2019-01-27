﻿
5 Photos | Beauty

Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey

Gemma has shed two stone while training for the ITV show

...
Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey
You're reading

Dancing on Ice star Gemma Collins' weight loss journey

1/5
Next

The Queen makes an important new addition to her team
Gemma Collins NTAs 2019
Photo: © Getty Images
1/5

Gemma Collins has reportedly shed two stone while training for Dancing on Ice over the past few months, as she spends hours perfecting her routines with professional partner Matt Evers. The TOWIE star has spoken openly about her weight in the past, trying everything from fad diets to hypnotherapy in a bid to shed the pounds. Take a look back at her weight loss journey…

STORY: See Gemma Collins' relationship history

2019:

The 37-year-old has lost two dress sizes in rehearsals for Dancing on Ice, and confessed that was one of her aims of going on the show. "I’m mainly doing the show for the amazing outfits and as a way of losing weight. If I commit myself to training and eating well I think I could really get in shape by doing the show," she told new! magazine.

Gemma Collins summer 2018
Photo: © Getty Images
2/5

2018:

Gemma followed a healthy diet as a way to lose weight, revealing she had told her friends she wouldn’t be eating out or going for afternoon tea with them. In one month, she managed to lose one stone, and revealed she had gone for a "champagne, seafood, no carbs celebration".

Gemma Collins ITV gala
Photo: © Getty Images
3/5

2017:

The Dancing on Ice contestant ruled out getting a gastric band despite saying she needed to slim down for the sake of her health. Speaking to The Sun in 2017, Gemma said: “I’m not saying I’ll get to a size 10 but I do need to lose weight. For my health I wouldn’t to be bigger than I am now. I refuse to have a gastric band as easy it would be.”

Her comments came months after she discovered her egg reserve was low during an episode of TOWIE, and was told her weight would make it harder for her to become pregnant.

Gemma Collins October 2015
Photo: © Getty Images
4/5

2015:

Gemma tried both hypnotherapy and juicing to lose weight in 2015. The reality TV star visited Jason Vale’s Juicy Oasis retreat in Portugal, where she is said to have shed almost three stone on a liquid-only diet and exercise routine. Speaking on This Morning that same year, following her appearance on I’m a Celebrity, Gemma said hypnotherapy had helped her to cope with the food rations. "I’ve done every diet out there, there’s nothing I haven’t done," she said. "I was obsessed with food. And life revolved around food and eating. There was no brain space in my head for me not to think about food, it was a living nightmare."

Gemma Collins weight loss 2011
Photo: © Getty Images
5/5

2011:

Gemma shed three stone at boot camp, and showed her slimmer figure (and dramatic brunette hair transformation) on The Only Way is Essex.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...