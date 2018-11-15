J.K Rowling just had a makeover from Charlotte Tilbury and looks unrecognisable The Harry Potter author looks magical!

November is an exciting month for J.K Rowling. The Harry Potter author's creation Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald finally hits cinemas on Friday and HP fans everywhere are waited with bated breath. The mother-of-two shocked onlookers at the premiere in a dazzling blue dress which she accessorised with statement earrings and a matching necklace - but it was her hair and makeup that really stood out. Charlotte Tilbury herself did Joanne's makeup - which consisted of a sparkly terracotta eyeshadow, peach-toned lips, a flawless base and lashings of mascara. Her famously auburn hair had a lighter tone and looked super glossy. How gorgeous does she look?

J.K Rowling looked stunning at the premiere of the latest Fantastic Beasts film

Charlotte Tilbury said of the glamorous makeover: "My magical friend & literary genius #JKROWLING looking bewitchingly beautiful at her premiere of the incredible Fantastic Beasts 2, wearing @ctilburymakeup."It has been a very eventful week for the makeup mogul - on Tuesday she received an MBE from Her Majesty the Queen for her services to the beauty and cosmetics industry.

The ravishing redhead was accompanied by her husband and parents and looked super stylish as she picked up her award, wearing a fabulous black cocktail dress by Alice Temperley and an embellished hat by Victoria Grant. Reflecting on the award, Charlotte gushed: "I feel so incredibly honoured and proud to have received my MBE today! I want to thank my wonderful family, my friends, my dream team, and my inspirational industry peers who have supported me along the way! I always say it takes a team to build a dream, and this is a dream come true for me." On her love for the Queen, she added: "I am so thrilled to receive this honour, especially from Her Majesty, the Queen who has been an endless source of inspiration to me!"

