Millie Mackintosh just revealed her BAFTA beauty prep process This is how Millie got red carpet ready

Millie Mackintosh was one of the most stylish stars on the BAFTA red carpet on Sunday, wowing us in a bespoke peach ruffled gown by Halfpenny London. The former Made in Chelsea actress really had her fairy-tale moment as she walked the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall. We absolutely loved her fresh-faced beauty look with minimal makeup, super long lashes and a glamorous swept back up-do. We've always wondered about the backstage beauty prep for such glitzy events – how do stars look so flawless? Well now we know, because lovely Millie has helpfully shared her entire BAFTA prep process on her Instagram Stories.

Millie first posted a snap of her go-to face mask by Dr Barbara Sturm to get camera-ready skin. The mask also happens to be a fave of Victoria Beckham. "This is my favourite mask before an event. It gives my skin an amazing glow," wrote Millie.

Next we see Millie makeup-free using a jade roller. She says: "I put my jade roller in the freezer for 5 minutes to help reduce puffiness." We are so doing this.

Loading the player...

MORE: Cate Blanchett unveils stunning new hair colour at the BAFTAs – see the pic

Then Millie's off to the London's Savoy Hotel to get her makeup done by Lancome. She shows us an impressive dressing table full of amazing blushers, foundations and eyeshadows. Oh the life.

MORE: This is how BAFTAs host Joanna Lumley looks so amazing at 72

The TV star, who is married to fellow MIC actor Hugo Taylor, also showed her followers how she solves the bra-under-skimpy-dress problem. Millie opts for a stick on bra to avoid unsightly straps.

Finally Millie is ready for the ball with her gorgeous see-through bag by Aspinal of London and those amazing diamond earrings on loan from David Morris jeweller. That's one very special Cinderella moment.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.