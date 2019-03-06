Remember EastEnders' Dotty Cotton? She looks unrecognisable now! Time flies!

EastEnders fans will remember Dot Cotton's troublesome grandchild Dotty Cotton – who caused havoc in Albert Square nearly ten years ago now. The daughter of notorious soap villain Nast Nick Cotton, Dotty looked like butter wouldn’t melt with cute pigtails and pretty dresses, but she certainly knew how to get what she wanted. Since leaving in 2010, actress Molly Conlin – who began playing Dotty when she was just seven – has grown up quite considerably. Now 18, the actress has been enjoying life out of the spotlight, but has been posting many glamorous photos of herself on social media. The teenager recently celebrated her 18th birthday, and posed for a picture alongside oversized number balloons, smoky eye makeup and long, curly hair. In another photo at Christmas, she looked stylish in a black dress and knee high boots.

EastEnders Dotty Cotton doesn't look like this anymore!

During Dotty's reign in Walford, the youngster pushed grandmother Dot so much that she ended up smacking her across the leg. Dotty then called the police, which resulted in Dot getting arrested for assault. However, she was soon let off without charge, and Dotty later apologised. Dotty left EastEnders after her mother Sandy came to find her. Nick had told Dotty that her mum had died, but after reuniting, Dot encouraged her granddaughter to go and live with Sandy. Dot has gone off to visit Dot and Sandy over the years, most recently in 2017 when she went to see their new home in Swansea.

Actress Molly Conlin is all grown up

Dotty was mentioned in EastEnders last week after Dot revealed she wanted to treat her with the money she inherited from Dr Legg. With Lola Pearce and Ben Mitchell returning to Albert Square, and the recent arrival of Tiffany Butcher, it could well be possible for Molly to reprise her role as Dotty. New producer Kate Oates has made it clear that she wants to bring back some of the show's old characters in her reign, and fans will no doubt be interested to find out just how Dotty's changed since her time away.

