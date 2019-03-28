Victoria Beckham shares surprising contour trick with behind-the-scenes selfies The fashion designer shared her beauty secrets

Victoria Beckham never steps out looking anything less than preened to perfection, and now she’s revealed what it really takes to get her camera-ready. The fashion designer shared a series of behind-the-scenes videos as she prepared to attend an event in Qatar on Thursday – revealing some of her makeup secrets along the way.

Mum-of-four Victoria had two pros on hand to do her hair and makeup – her long-term stylist Ken Paves, and celebrity makeup artist Wendy Rowe - all while a cameraman filmed the entire process for her YouTube channel.

Victoria Beckham shared her backstage makeup secrets

"Clean, fresh skin and smokey blue eye for tonight’s event," Victoria captioned a clip as her makeup was applied, showing how Wendy had applied the striking eyeshadow before covering any dark circles under her eyes with concealer.

MORE: The new beauty launches you need for spring

Next, fans discovered the secret to Victoria’s enviably chiselled cheekbones, and it’s all down to contouring. The 44-year-old’s makeup artist had applied contouring makeup under Victoria’s cheekbones and also on her neck under jawline, which was then artfully blended to create a flawless, sculpted makeup look.

Contouring is the key to Victoria's sculpted face

Victoria has a passion for beauty, and has been treating her fans to many of her clever hacks and go-to products both on Instagram and YouTube. Many of the designer’s go-to products are refreshingly affordable, and include the Caudalie Beauty Elixir which costs £12, Weleda Skin Food moisturiser which costs £9, and a £29 translucent powder from Laura Mercier.

STORY: Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper makes debut appearance on her YouTube channel

Hower, later this year Victoria will launch her own rival products with her very own beauty brand, which she has promised will be cruelty-free, inclusive for all skin tones and available at an "accessible luxury price-point". It will be Victoria’s second foray into the beauty industry; back in 2016, the former Spice Girl collaborated with makeup giant Estée Lauder where she launched a 14-piece product collection. Her bronzing powders, lipsticks and eyeshadows sold out immediately.

Loading the player...

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.