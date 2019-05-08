Duchess Meghan shows off new mum glow – we break down her beauty look The Duchess looked so radiant with her baby boy

The Duchess of Sussex is a beautiful new mother! The wife of Prince Harry was centre stage on Wednesday as she presented her adorable new son to the world for the first time at Windsor Castle. The proud parents were all smiles as Harry cradled their baby boy, who was wrapped up all snug in a white blanket. We're used to seeing Meghan style her hair in her trademark messy bun but on this special occasion the former actress went for the natural look, wearing her brunette locks in a casual down, wavy style. The new royal mum looked the picture of health as she posed for photographers in her elegant Givenchy tuxedo dress.

Just like her wedding day, Meghan went for a minimal makeup look, showing off her great skin and freckles. There's no doubt about her radiant glow; Meghan's skin was a beautiful bronzed shade with the pretty rosy cheeks of a new mum. The royal's eyebrows were perfectly groomed and she added a touch of mascara and eyeliner to her eyes. As usual, the royal went for a subtle nude lip shade.

Watch new mum Duchess Meghan

Meghan may not have gone for a perfectly coiffured blow dry like her sister-in-law Duchess Kate did following the births of her three children, but she did find time for a manicure. The former Suits star's nails looked so chic in a pretty baby pink hue.

The beaming parents gave a short interview to waiting reporters about the arrival of their sweet son, who is seventh in line to the throne. The Duchess said of her two-day-old baby: "It's magic, it's pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world so I'm really happy." She added: "He has the sweetest temperament, he's really calm."

