Kate Garraway confused I'm a Celebrity viewers after she appeared to be wearing makeup during a Bushtucker Trial. The Good Morning Britain presenter was taking part in the Frightseers trial – in which Kate had to unlock fellow campmates trapped in famous London landmarks – and fans were quick to notice that she appeared to be wearing makeup.

Taking to Twitter, one wrote: "Is it just me or has Kate had makeup on for the whole of her jungle time? And I don't just mean her concealer?" Another added: "Kate is definitely wearing mascara, thought they didn't have makeup in the jungle?"

Fans were left convinced that Kate was wearing makeup

It's known that the mother-of-two has a small amount of concealer with her in the jungle, as the TV star picked this as her luxury item. In November, I'm a Celebrity viewers again noticed that Kate seemed to be wearing makeup, forcing ITV to confirm to The Sun that she wasn't.

It's been an emotional week for Kate, who on Thursday received a letter from her family that read: "We already know you are the nicest, kindest, strongest woman in the world and now the whole country knows it too. We are having a brilliant time with the other friends and family so don’t worry about us. But there is a hole in the bed, and in our hearts, where you belong. Keep being the you we know and love so much we are the proudest family in the universe."

