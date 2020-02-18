Charlotte Tilbury teased a NEW beauty product during London Fashion Week 

﻿
charlotte-tilbury-olivia-rubin

Olivia Rubin, the designer loved by the likes of Stacey Solomon, Rosie Fortescue, Fearne Cotton and Vogue Williams, showed her Autumn Winter 2020 collection at London Fashion Week on Tuesday - and what a show it was! Polka dots, bows, sequins, and plenty of colour, this was the perfect show to end London Fashion Week on a high. 

olivia-rubin-coat

As well as the clothes on the catwalk, it was also the beauty look that had everyone excited - mainly because of the top-secret Charlotte Tilbury product used on the models backstage. Makeup artist Sofia Schwarzkopf-Tilbury - Charlotte Tilbury's glamorous niece - teased the launch of a metallic blue liner, but what's so special about this one? We will soon find out! 

charlotte-tilbury-olivia-rubin

Sofia said: "I’m so excited to be working with the amazing Olivia Rubin this season. Olivia’s AW20 presentation is a real party of colour - rainbow petals, tie dye ombré, polka dots, primary and pastels, so I wanted to create a makeup look that really popped with the collection. The beauty look is all about bringing back that real 80s vintage makeup look - bold colour on the eyes with a clashing statement POP lip!"

ct-lipstick

K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Velvet Underground, £25, Charlotte Tilbury

She continued: "The skin is flawless with a natural-looking glow and exaggerated shimmering-pink blush to really accentuate the cheekbones. Wearing colour on the eyes was a huge trend in the 80s so, to compliment the incredible colours in the collection and make the eyes look more MAGIC, I added a curved POP of metallic, super electric blue liner, using an exclusive NEW! product that’s launching soon. For the lips, I applied K.I.S.S.I.N.G in Velvet Underground, a bright fuchsia shade that’s the perfect, beautifully contrasting colour to complete the look!"

flip-grip

Hairstylist Zoe Irwin - a ghd Brand Ambassador - created the voluminous curly look using the ghd Helios and the 'Flip and Grip' technique we're sure to see more of next season. Side note: Zoe even spray painted the grips in the hair to match the clothes - now, that's dedication. 

Be the first to know when the new top-secret product launches by signing up to the waitlist at CharlotteTilbury.com

