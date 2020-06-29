Katherine Robinson
ASOS has launched a special pop up featuring a curated edit of makeup by Charlotte Tilbury - the brand behind the Duchess of Sussex’s favourite matt lipstick. For the next three months beauty fans can get their hands on the award-winning products, with prices starting from £10
Hot on the heels of the announcement that Meghan Markle’s trusted beauty brand Laura Mercier is now available at Boots, we’ve got more good news for royally-obsessed makeup fans. Charlotte Tilbury, the makeup icon thought to be responsible for the Duchess of Sussex’s fave matt lipstick, has launched a select range on ASOS as part of a special pop up shop. Beginning on Monday 29 June, and for the next three months, Charlotte Tilbury will be offering a curated edit of her award-winning makeup and skincare range in ASOS Face + Body category.
Meghan Markle is said to be a fan of Charlotte Tilbury's nude lipstick
There’s also a special hub on the site where beauty fans can get access to tutorials and tips in a series of masterclasses led by Sofia Tilbury – Charlotte’s glam niece and the resident brand ambassador. Since Charlotte has been in the biz 28 years as a trusted makeup artist to the stars, she’s bound to have passed on some juicy tips which are well worth tuning in for.
Standout products from the pop up include Charlotte’s Magic Cream, her Airbrush Flawless Foundation, Magic Away remover and the iconic Pillow Talk for eyes and lips selection - prices start at £10.
The Duchess of Sussex is said to be a massive fan of Charlotte’s Matte Revolution lipstick. The shade she favours is Very Victoria, although Pillow Talk Original – a nude with a shade more pink is a firm favourite for summer – and it’s selling fast. If you’re unsure which items you need in your basket, keep scrolling for our top five picks
Charlotte Tillbury at ASOS – the top five must-have products
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick Pillow Talk, £ 25, ASOS
Charlotte Tilbury travel size moisturiser, £25, ASOS
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk luxury eye shadow palette, £42, ASOS
Charlotte Tilbury take it all off eye makeup remover travel size, £10, ASOS
Charlotte Tilbury feline flick eyeliner Panther, £22, ASOS
