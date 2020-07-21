Victoria Beckham has received a mixed reaction from fans after revealing nine-year-old Harper's favourite makeup. In a post shared on the Victoria Beckham Beauty Instagram page, mother and daughter posed for a beautiful snapshot together to promote one of the star's latest launches. "Harper & I are loving Cherie! My new @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty shade of Bitten Lip Tint. #HarperApproved #CleanBeauty," Victoria, 46, captioned the image.

While the majority of her followers were quick to compliment the pair on the sweet family photo, others shared the belief that Harper is too young to be interested in makeup. "Too young for make up," one remarked. "So pretty already." But another fan wrote: "Beautiful Harper and Mummy! Growing up so fast xx."

Victoria revealed that Harper has given her new lip tint the seal of approval

It's clear that Harper and Victoria share a very special bond – although the former Spice Girl confessed she was very different child to her daughter. The doting mum-of-four told Vogue Australia: "When I was at school, I was quite an awkward teenager; I didn't have a huge amount of friends, and looking back I recognise that I was bullied at times."

Victoria said that, as a result, she encourages Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz, to always be kind to others, a value instilled in the fashion designer by her own parents.

David and Victoria Beckham are parents to four children

"I would never want anyone else to feel how I was made to feel,” she explained. “So when Harper started school, I said to her: 'If you’re ever in the playground and there’s a little girl who is sitting on her own, ask her to play with you, go up and engage with her, because Mummy used to be that little girl.' I want everyone to know that no-one is on their own when Harper is around."

Earlier this month, Harper celebrated her ninth birthday, and her proud parents pulled out all the stops to mark her special day. Victoria shared a series of throwback photos and videos, which she captioned: "Happy 9th Birthday Harper!! We all love you so so much kisses @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham."

Harper recently celebrated her ninth birthday

One of the clips showed Harper showing off her dance moves, while another clip saw her riding her bike in the fields as she told her father how much she loves him. The posts showed Harper throughout her life - from being a baby to recent videos of her dancing and singing with her family during lockdown.

David, 45, also shared a sweet montage playing to the music of Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney's hit song This Girl Is Mine. "To my pretty lady. Happy Birthday to the most special little girl, daddy loves you so much," he gushed. "Our song that we always dance to from day one #HarperSeven."