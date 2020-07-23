Scarlett Moffatt has shared an eyebrow makeup tutorial on Instagram – and the before and after clips are unbelievable!

The Gogglebox star used Iconic's London Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion to totally transform her brows, telling her followers that "a massive thing for me is eyebrows".

What's more, the 29-year-old gave her followers a step-by-step guide to creating the look at home, and we'll certainly be trying Scarlett's look out!

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt in 60 seconds

She explained: "So you know that I've been getting really into my makeup tutorials lately, and I've been looking at hints and tips about what are the best products to use and how to use them

Scarlett showed off the transformation on Instagram

"A massive thing for me is eyebrows. Everyone says the eyes are the window to your soul, so your eyebrows are like your window frames. So it's important to make sure that they look nice.

"Now I have a hard time trying to make my eyebrows look like twin sisters. So I'm happy that I've found this product, because I really like having natural, fluffy brows, and this is so easy to use. If I can do it, you definitely can, so I thought I'd give you a little tutorial.

"I'm going to leave one of my brows normal so you can see the difference, and I'm going to start with Iconic's London Sculpt and Boost Eyebrow Cushion. It comes with a cute little applicator and a darker side and a lighter side.

"I'm going to start by just brushing my eyebrow. And the applicator is so cute, because it's so thin it's almost like microblading. It looks like fine strokes of hair rather than a block.

"I'm going to go in with my lighter shade first, and just do any of the bits that are a bit sparse, cause I'm trying to grow my eyebrows out.

"And then I'm going in with the darker shade and this is just to make any bits stand out."

