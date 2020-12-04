20 best beauty gift sets for her this Christmas: From Glossier to Chanel, MAC & lots more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Finding the perfect Christmas present can be no mean feat, but we all know a chic gift set can be a fail-safe option. Plus, they're usually easy to wrap and look substantial enough to hand over. Obviously, you can't choose just any old gift set - for example, it's probably not a good idea to buy a lipstick trio for a friend who rarely wears lippy - but if you know your sister/mum/best friend/work wife is always desperate for the latest Glossier launch, or she's forever reading up on skincare in her Caroline Hiron's book, there's a beauty gift set to suit everyone.

RELATED: Shop the best gifts for her

As someone who loves beauty, I've really tried to select the most people-pleasing gifts. From Glossier to Chanel, MAC, and Charlotte Tilbury, I've looked up all the beauty faves and tried to be mindful of all budgets. If you're looking up gifts for yourself (it's a thing!), grab your pen and paper because your list to Santa is about to get LONG.

Shop the best beauty gifts sets for her...

Dear Santa... The Glossier Gold Set

Limited edition Gold Set, £70, Glossier

Talk about the perfect gift for a Glossier fanatic! This limited edition gift set includes a shimmering Gold 14k G necklace and Glossier’s high-shine Lip Gloss in festive Gold.

Dear Santa... Chanel's Healthy Glow Set

Les Beiges Healthy Glow Touch-Up Set, £95, Chanel

Perfect for the girl who's always on the go. This makeup kit is perfect for a healthy glow touch-up at any time. All the essentials needed to illuminate the complexion and give a touch of colour on the lips.

Dear Santa... Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Skin Icons Set

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Skin Icons, £240, Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury's Skin Icons set is beautifully packaged in a dreamy crystal-inspired, golden-trimmed box. There’s no need to wrap - just add a name tag and you're done! The £240 set features Charlotte's Magic Cream Moisturiser, Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, Magic Eye Rescue eye cream, Magic Night Cream, and Charlotte's Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir.

Dear Santa… La Mer Soothing Hydration Collection

La Mer Soothing Hydration Collection, £340, Selfridges

The Soothing Hydration Collection is an indulgent four-piece set featuring a selection of La Mer's best-loved treatments. The Concentrate is infused with a concentrated form of renewing Miracle Broth to help calm the appearance of redness and irritation, while the Eye Concentrate diminishes the appearance of dark circles. For a finishing touch of renewing moisture, look to the iconic Crème de la Mer and The Lip Balm.

Dear Santa... Origins Mattifying Marvels

Mattifying Marvels: Original Skin Trio To Mask, Prime & Hydrate, £32, Origins

The perfect pore-perfecting trio which consists of a mask, moisturiser and primer - the ideal gift for those who desire a flawless finish.

Dear Santa… Holiday Hair Fix by Olaplex

Holiday Hair Fix by Olaplex, £60, Space NK

Olaplex’s Holiday Hair Fix is everything you need to for frizz-free hair this holiday season.

Dear Santa... bareMinerals Strength and Length Mascara Duo

Strength and Length Serum-Infused Mascara + free mini version, £32, bareMinerals

This limited-edition mascara gift set features a full-size clean, vegan mascara (plus a free mini!) and it's perfect for adding dramatic length and lift. The breakthrough formula is infused with Red Clover Peptide Serum to maximize natural lash growth. It's clinically shown to deliver visibly longer, fuller lashes in just 8 weeks even without mascara on.

Dear Santa... MAC Cosmetics' Firelit Kit

FIRELIT Kit, £35, MAC Cosmetics

Introducing the limited-edition holiday face kit which pairs an extra dimension Skinfinish in gold or champagne shades, and a 143s brush.

Dear Santa... Drunk Elephant's Firmy Day Kit

Drunk Elephant FIRMY The Day Kit, £94, SPACE NK

Morning routines will never be the same again after you've tried Drunk Elephant's FIRMY Day Kit. It includes a concoction of C-Firma, D-Bronzi, B-Hydra, and Protini to give the skin a healthy dose of antioxidants while keeping it hydrated, strong, and firm. Then protect it all with a layer of Umbra Tinte on top.

Dear Santa... Bobbi Brown Get Your Glow Set

Get Your Glow, £78, Bobbi Brown

If you're looking for the ultimate skincare wardrobe, this is it. Worth £121, this ultra moisturising collection contains nourishing ingredients to re-energise winter skin for a glowing complexion.

Dear Santa… Anastasia Beverly Hills Mini Lip Gloss Set

Anastasia Beverly Hills Colour Mini Lip Gloss Set, £29, FeelUnique

Introducing this limited-edition mini set of four new high-shine lip gloss shades with a shimmering finish. Divine!

Dear Santa... PIXIE's Glow Tonic Holiday Edition

Glow Tonic Holiday Edition, £10, Pixi Beauty

The perfect gift for a secret Santa gift at work - they can dress up their skin as well as their tree with Pixi's award-winning Glow Tonic.

Dear Santa... Stila Glitter & Glow Eyes Set

Stila Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyes Set, £29, LookFantastic

Accentuate your peepers with the Stila All Fired Up Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow Set; three long-wearing, metallic eyeshadows with a glittering finish.

Dear Santa... Victoria Beckham Beauty Skin Set

Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer: The Starter Set,, £96, Victoria Beckham Beauty

Victoria Beckham's Starter Set launched perfectly in time for Christmas, and features a duo of Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, now in a new beauty-bag-friendly size. Try Golden and Original for skin-perfecting results and customised glow.

Dear Santa... Caudalie Beauty Elixir Christmas Set

Caudalie Beauty Elixir Christmas Set, £32, Caudalie

This is packed with the beauty essentials! Inspired by the Youth Elixir of the Queen of Hungary in the 16th century, this cult beauty mist, created 22 years ago by Mathilde Thomas, is the perfect gift for every beauty junkie.

Dear Santa... Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit

Sunday Riley Power Couple Mini Kit, £25, ASOS Face + Body

The gift you keep for yourself or the gift you treat others and make their day. This mini set contains two products; the Luna sleeping night oil which reduces the appearance of pores, fine lines and uneven skin texture. The Good Genes glycol acid treatment is also inside and this exfoliates the surface layers of the skin to fight the build-up of dead skin cells.

Dear Santa… By Terry Twinkle Glow Best of Set

Twinkle Glow Best of Set, £38.40, By Terry

This set is ideal for anyone you want to impress - your mother in law, perhaps? It's overflowing with By Terry's best-sellers which means it's a fail-safe option. The set includes products that will become makeup bag staples.

Dear Santa… OUAI Melrose Place Body Care Kit

OUAI Melrose Place Body Care Kit, £38, LookFantastic

Once you try Ouai, there's just no going back. This fragrance spray and body cream set is inspired by Melrose Place and the scent features top notes of champagne and lychee with undertones of jasmine and sandalwood.

Dear Santa… Soft Lust Mini Lip and Blush Duo by Nars

Soft Lust Mini Lip and Blush Duo by Nars, £38, Space NK

There's just something joyful about the perfect mini, and this gift set by Nars features a little blush and a little lipstick - they're almost too cute to use. Almost.

Dear Santa... Best of IT Cosmetics Set

Best of IT Cosmetics, £85, Selfridges

Wow! What a treat! This 'Best of IT' is packed with seven of the beauty buff’s icons. No one could be disappointed receiving this under the Christmas tree on Xmas morning. It’ll have your skin hydrated and glowing, your brows perfet, and your make-up firmly set in place.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.