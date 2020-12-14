Kelly Ripa stuns in makeup-free selfie with Mark Consuelos during trip to Central Park The Live with Kelly and Ryan star was recently reunited with her husband

Kelly Ripa enjoyed a festive day out on Sunday with husband Mark Consuelos, as the celebrity couple made up for lost moments following their recent time apart.

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous selfie of the pair wrapped up warm outside in Central Park.

The TV host looked stunning with minimal makeup, dressed in a black cap and matching face mask.

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children surprise her with sweet message

The pair also took along their dog Chewie for the trip, who joined them in the selfie.

Kelly and Mark were reunited last week after several months apart while the actor filmed Riverdale in Canada.

Kelly Ripa looked stunning during a day out with Mark Consuelos

While the family are used to Mark being away for work, due to the coronavirus travel restrictions, the star had been unable to go back and forth to visit his wife and children, Michael, Lola and Joaquin, making the separation a lot harder for everyone.

However, during their time apart, the couple often shared photos on social media of their video calls, and celebrated Thanksgiving together virtually.

Kelly and Mark recently reunited after months apart

When Mark returned, Kelly shared a lovely photo of them sitting around the table with their children at their New York townhouse, tucking into a tasty looking dinner.

Kelly admitted it was a new dynamic for the family when they were all at home during the lockdown, but that they all enjoyed spending quality time together.

The celebrity couple are back together for Christmas

During a previous episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the actress revealed that her children considered Mark to be the "fun parent" due to him coming home at the weekends with airport gifts, while she was associated with discipline.

She said: "For years I was the one who took them to be vaccinated, I was the one who made them do their homework. I was the one who gave them cod liver oil before they made the delicious little supplements."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

Kelly then joked: "So they associate me with pain and suffering, and they associate him with coming home at the weekends with airport gifts. Like 'Daddy's home!'"

