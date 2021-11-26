50+ best beauty Black Friday deals 2021: From Urban Decay, MAC, to Bobbi Brown, NARS & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is one of the most overwhelming times of the year - and it continues right through to Cyber Monday. Should you be buying an investment piece? Should you be bulk buying for the next five years? And should you be buying all your Christmas presents in one online splurge? Our personal opinion? Buy something that sparks joy. That might be jewellery, it might be handbags, or it might be beauty products. We've rounded up our favourite Black Friday beauty deals for this year.

MAC Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2021

How utterly fabulous are the new limited edition Best of M·A·C Black Friday kit?! Priced at £58 and worth £140, this is one stella deal. The limited-edition kits are filled with seven fan favourites including new Love Me Liquid Lipcolour and an exclusive makeup case!

Best of MAC Black Friday Kit, £58, MAC Cosmetics

La Mer Black Friday deal 2021

Hold on to your hats because this is the most exclusive gift worth £195+. Enjoy six deluxe treatments and two luxe accessories with any £180+ purchase. Your gift includes: An Exclusive La Mer Cosmetics Case, The Hand Treatment 30ml, The Intensive Revitalizing Mask 5ml, The Moisturizing Soft Cream 3ml, The Eye Balm Intense 3ml, The Regenerating Serum 3ml, The Renewal Oil 5ml, and your choice of a Compact Mirror or Mini Silk Scarf.

Dates to note: 23 November - Saturday 27 November.

Code: LOVELAMER

Templespa Black Friday deal 2021

Save 25% when you buy three selected Christmas gifts! With gifts ranging from £15 to £150.

Blissed Out gift set, £50, Templespa

bareMinerals Black Friday deals 2021

bareMinerals' Black Friday offer is live - you'll can get a whopping 25% off* some of your favourite bareMinerals products. What's more, get a Free make up bag when you spend £60. Use code FAVEFRIDAY. We'll be stocking up on one of the new limited edition eyeshadow palettes, that's for sure!

Aglow Eyeshadow Palette, was £28, now 25% off* with code FAVEFRIDAY, bareMinerals

OPI Black Friday deals 2021

Special savings are to be had at OPI for Cyber Week - you can get 35% off site-wide on OPI until Cyber Sunday! Say hello to super glossy - and healthy nails - for the party season.

OPI Celebration Treatment Collection, £27.90, now £18.14, OPI

Elemis Black Friday deal 2021

Enjoy 30% off Elemis skincare and a FREE five-piece gift set worth £73 when you spend over £100. Use code CELEBRATION.

Estee Lauder Black Friday deals 2021

Use code BF25 to get 25% off online. You'll also get a free full-sized Advanced Night Repair Serum (worth £82) with orders over £150. Be sure to spot some surprise gifts on site, too! We found this ultimate skincare collection with 50% off.

Exclusive gift set, was £90, now £45, Estee Lauder

Urban Decay Black Friday deal 2021

Get 50% off at urbandecay.co.uk. Discount automatically applied at checkout. We'll be stocking up on eyeshadow palettes this year!

Urban Decay Prince Eyeshadow Palette, was £49 now £24.50, Urban Decay

Charlotte Tilbury Black Friday deal 2021

You can always count on Charlotte to give you some epic shopping deals. Charlotte Tilbury’s Cyber Week 2021 will include magical savings on iconic holiday gifts and 'Buy more, save more!' bundles with up to 45% off. There are more deals dropping as well - Charlotte, you do spoil us.

Bronzed Blushing Beauty Kit, was £79, now £63.20, Charlotte Tilbury

Glossier Black Friday deal 2021

Whether you're looking to try one of the new Glossier products, or replenish your favourites, be sure to check out the discounts available during Black Friday - everything on Glossier.com will be 20% off (including 5 limited-edition, Black Friday Weekend only specials!!) from Thursday, November 25 at 7AM EST (12PM GMT) through Monday, November 29 at 11:59PM PST (Tuesday, November 30th at 4:59AM GMT). Another really great trick for getting Glossier discounts all the time? Check out the gift sets bundles.

GHD Black Friday deals 2021

You can get 20% off lots of GHD hair tools. From Gold to the Air, IV, Glide, and the Rise, so many exciting deals to be had. Also, receive a FREE paddle brush using the code BF2021. Hurry, these offers are available for a limited time only…

GHD Glide, was £139, now £111, GHD

Dr Dennis Gross Black Friday deals 2021

This Black Friday, you’ll be able to get your hands on the cult, celebrity-favourite LED Mask from Dr Dennis Gross for 25% off! Used by the likes of Salma Hayek and Rita Ora, the DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro will be on offer at Cult Beauty on Friday 26 November and Saturday 27 November but you better be quick!

DRx SpectraLite FaceWare Pro, was £430, now £322.50, Cult Beauty (use code CBBF25)

Space NK Black Friday deals 2021

Space NK reveals a Black Friday offer not to miss, with up to 25% off in store and online from now through to Cyber weekend. Who wouldn't love a week-long shopping extravaganza? Expect Olaplex, Charlotte Tilbury, Drunk Elephant, and Laura Mercier all with hefty discounts.

Elizabeth Arden Black Friday deals 2021

Legendary skincare brand Elizabeth Arden has 25% off for Black Friday weekend - and you get a free gift worth £52 when you spend £70 or over. Just enter BF20 at checkout.

Aromatherapy Associates Black Friday deals 2021

This Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Aromatherapy Associates will be discounting a wellness category up to 25% off every week through November, in addition to £10 wellbeing kits and surprise 'Wellbeing Wonder' discounted items through the month.

Moment of Rose Indulgence, was £125, now £61, Aromatherapy Associates

Rose Inc Black Friday deals 2021

What can be better than sustainable beauty products at a discounted price? Rose Inc is offering a 30% discount on products until 4 December. Plus, purchases over $100 (UK price will be converted at checkout) will be gifted a free Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum!

Radiant Reveal Brightening Serum, free with purchases over $75, Rose Inc

Liz Earle Black Friday deals 2021

Need to stock up on your favourite Liz Earle skincare? Go NOW as the brand is offering up to 30% off for Black Friday - including the cult Cleanse & Polish.

Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser, was £17, NOW £12.75, Liz Earle

Lancôme Black Friday deals 2021

Check out the 25% off discounts on Lancôme this Black Friday. You're in for a real treat!

Lancôme Monsier Big Mascara Set, was £22.50, now £15.75, Lancome

eBay Black Friday deals 2021

You get 20% off fragrances on eBay this Black Friday. Whether you're looking for Armani, Jean-Paul Gaultier or Diesel, there are plenty to choose from. Use code BLACKFRIDAYUK.

Carolina Herrera Good Girl, was £75, now £58.99, eBay

Glossybox Black Friday deal 2021

The Black Friday GLOSSYBOX deals are being kept under wraps but they're promising limited edition launches, huge discounts, and mystery beauty boxes.

Armani Beauty Black Friday deal 2021

Armani beauty will utilise Giorgio Armani’s Acqua for Life initiative to bring a new purpose and meaning to Black Friday, transforming it once again into Blue Friday. Armani beauty will donate to WaterAid with each online purchase.

Boots Black Friday deal 2021

At Boots, all the Black Friday deals are starting to pop up and we're very excited.

Philips Sonicare Toothbrush, was £300, now £89.99, Boots

FOREO Black Friday deal 2021

Trinny Woodall swears by her FOREO, Mollie King loves hers, and usually, you can get your own FOREO with a hefty discount on Black Friday. Save up to 50% this Black Friday on FOREO products including the LUNA 3, UFO 2, BEAR, ISSA 2 and ESPADA. With up to 50% off its celebrity-loved devices, you're in for a major treat. Whether you want to spoil yourself or you’re determined to be someone’s favourite Santa this year, FOREO’s Black Friday is a money saver you can’t afford to miss! See you in the virtual queue.

Bobbi Brown Black Friday deal 2021

Deals are early on Bobbi Brown this year. Enjoy 25% off sitewide – if you spend £65+ you'll also receive a Pot Rouge, worth £23.50. Plus, spend £85 and receive a Black Friday Gift, worth £53.50 as well as a FREE Makeup Bag

Free Pot Rouge, Bobbi Brown

Paula's Choice Black Friday deal 2021

Paula’s Choice has 20% off some of your skincare favourites! To make this even more exciting, if you spend over £60 you can get a Travel Exfoliant and if you spend over £85 you can get a full-size product of your choice! Nothing can stop us now from getting the porcelain skin of our dream.

REN Skincare Black Friday deal 2021

Ren’s Black Friday will be a big event with charity donations, online-exclusives and big savings.

Shark hairdryer Black Friday deal 2021

Shark's hairdryer was one of the biggest launches of 2021 and it's in the Black Friday sale. The STYLE iQ combines rapid air power with next-generation intelligence, generating high-velocity heated ionised air for fast drying with no heat damage.

Whether you love sleek and straight looks to perfectly defined curls, enjoy more smoothness and shine, less frizz and fly-aways.

Shark STYLE iQ hairdryer, was £229.99, now £179.99, Shark

Sarah Chapman Black Friday deal 2021

Book one Micro-Facial and receive a second complimentary appointment. With the Micro-Facial, your skin will be exfoliated, massaged and moisturised with their innovative formulas and signature facial techniques. (20min)

Dates to note: Micro-Facial must be purchased between the 26-29 of November and used before the end of January 2022.

Micro-Facial, £65, Sarah Chapman

Juicy Couture Black Friday deals 2021

Who can resist the allure of Juicy Couture fragrances with their fabulous dressing table-worthy bottles?! Not us. Get huge deals for Black Friday now.

Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Gold Eau de Parfum, was £39, now £19.50, Look Fantastic

RoC SKINCARE Black Friday deals 2021

French heritage brand RoC Skincare - the first brand to ever sell retinol over the counter - is offering up to 25% off for shoppers rolling all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Look Fantastic Black Friday deal 2021

There are SO many offers on right now at Look Fantastic. Get up to 50% off your favourite beauty buys, plus an additional 10% discount with code CYBER.

Kerastase Elixir Oil, was £39.90, now £25.90, Look Fantastic

Morphe Black Friday deal 2021

Morphe’s Big Friday Event is here with BIG limited-time holiday savings of 75% off select products including Morphe 2 Skincare, Morphe Lip Gloss and some of the best makeup brushes on the market -- this is a deal not to be missed.

Morphe Tinted Eyebrow Gel, was £7, now £4, Morphe

NARS Black Friday deal 2021

NARS has 20% off site on all products, including cult classics like Orgasm Blush and Radiant Creamy Concealer as well as the brand NEW Holiday Collection. Any baskets over £80 will also be eligible to enjoy an even higher discount rate of 30%. These offers can be accessed by using the promo code CYBER.

IT Cosmetics Black Friday deal 2021

IT Cosmetics has 40% off site-wide and there are free gifts to be had. You would be CRAZY to miss out.

Your Skin But Better CC + Cream, was £32.50 now £19.50, It Cosmetics

Beauty Bay Black Friday deal 2021

Beauty Bay's catchphrase is 'Bag it. Buy it. Brag it.' - and we plan to do just that! Whether you're after a skincare fridge or Anastasia Beverley Hills, there's something for everyone. Up to 50% off (amos) everything!

Jeffree Star Jawbreaker Palette, was £55, now £33, Beauty Bay

Feel Unique Black Friday deal 2021

Feel Unique's Black Friday beauty deals for 2021 might be the best yet, including unmissable savings on makeup, skincare, fragrance and gift sets.

Lumene Nordic Ageless Radiant Youth Night Elixir, was £44.90 NOW £35.90, Feel Unique

Wowcher Black Friday deals 2021

If you thought Wowcher was all about bargain helicopter rides and spa days, think again! You can buy so many beauty treats on site - and this Black Friday you can shop hair tools, beauty kits, and even fragrances.

Espa Black Friday deal 2021

There is up to 40% off Espa products from Monday 22 November, with secret flash sales happening on specific products. You might want to keep your eyes peeled for this one.

Positivity candle, was £37, NOW £24.05, ESPA

Perricone MD Black Friday deal 2021

Skincare lovers, rejoice! There is 40% off everything and 65% off outlet for Black Friday this year. Hero products include: High Potency Growth Factor Firming & Lifting Eye Serum, and the Cold Plasma Plus+ Sub-D Neck.

Cold Plasma Plus+ Eye, was £80, NOW £56, Perricone MD

By Terry Black Friday deal 2021

There are up to 70% off selected lines on By Terry this year. We love this super chic eyeshadow palette below.

V.I.P. Expert Paris 'Mon Amour' Palette, was £48 now £24, By Terry

The Perfume Shop Black Friday deal 2021

Black Friday has arrived on-site and there are plenty of deals that can be had, and there will be even more dropping.

Armani Diamonds Eau de Parfum, £39.99, with a saving of £33.01, The Perfume Shop

Face Halo Black Friday deal 2021

If you haven't tried Face Halo yet, you've got to! We swear by these makeup removal pads - they're genius. Dual-sided and reusable, the gentle face pad is made up of fibres 100 times finer than human hair to ensure a deep, thorough clean that only uses water. What's more, each pad can be machine washed up to 200 times.

Face Halo three-pack, was £18 now £15.30, Look Fantastic

Isle of Paradise Black Friday deal 2021

Your favourite tanning brand is going bigger and better than ever this year, with up to up to 70% off all Isle of Paradise products on site this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Isle of Paradise Express Self-Tanning Mousse - Ultra-Dark, was £19.95, now £15.96, Boots

Mama Mio Black Friday deal 2021

Calling all pregnant mamas to be! There are so many incredible Black Friday deals going on right now. 35% off singles, 20% off kits, bundles & supersizes, 10% off mini mio range.

Blooming Lovely Gift Set, was £50, NOW £32.50, Mama Mio

BARE By Vogue Black Friday deals 2021

Calling all BARE by Vogue fans! You can get 30% off all products from 19 November - 29 November.

COCO & EVE Black Friday Deals 2021

For the week of Black Friday you get up to 50% off site wide. That's an offer not to be missed.

Sand & Sky Black Friday deals 2021

Everybody can sign up on a waitlist page to get early access to the sale and stand a chance to win over £1,000 worth of Sand & Sky products. Customers who subscribed to the waitlist page will get access to the offer two days before the official launch.

Pai Skincare Black Friday deals 2021

British skincare brand, PAI are offering great discounts on bundles and site wide this Black Friday. The discounts run from Monday 22nd to Monday 29th November. PAI will also be donating £1 of every unit sold during CyberWeek to their Mental Health Charity Partners: Mind UK and Black Minds Matter.

Tan Luxe Black Friday deals 2021

Luxury tanning brand TAN-LUXE is offering huge discounts this Black Friday – with a mega discount of up to 70% off selected products until Tuesday 30 November.

Britney fragrances Black Friday deals 2021

Get 50% off Britney's fragrances over Black Friday weekend - you'd be 'crazy' to miss this deal.

Chantecaille Black Friday deals 2021

Grab all your Christmas look essentials in advance with a 25% off sitewide from Black Friday until 30 November.

Rouge Perle Blush, £66, Chantecaille

L'Occitane Black Friday deals 2021

Expect 20% off all L'Occitane products, and £1 from every hand cream sold goes to PUR Project to plant trees.

Victoria Beckham Black Friday deals

If you're after Posh lipstick or a Satin Kajal Liner or a Christmas gift set there is a whopping 20% off sitewide on Victoria Beckham Beauty until 29 November.

Posh Lipstick, was £34, now £27.20, Victoria Beckham Beauty

ILIOS LIGHTING

Kim Kardashian swears by Ilios Lighting and now there's an amazing Black Friday offer to get the makeup mirrror for less. For those who don't know, it's the mirror/ring light that Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Makeup By Mario, collaborated on. Founded by Kelly Mondora, a 20-year veteran of the film and photography lighting industry, the innovative makeup mirror and light combination that is the first of its kind to mimic true daylight.

Ring light and mirror, was $249, now $199, Ilios Lighting

