The GLOSSYBOX x HELLO! beauty box is here and it features £100 worth of products The HELLO! beauty box for December could be our best one yet...

HELLO! is thrilled to announce the launch of our highly anticipated Beauty Heroes box, in partnership with GLOSSYBOX. We've teamed up to bring you a fantasitc selection of cult beauty products which will see you through the festive party season and into the New Year.

Worth £100, but on sale for just £35, this exclusive box features some of our favourite skincare brands like Elizabeth Arden and Nip + Fab, as well as a range of epic makeup favourites from Vita Liberata and Illamasqua.

Our hand-picked selection of products will have you covered from day to night, ranging from a nourishing skin cream to a glistening highlighter and a relaxing pillow mist. The perfect companion for 24 hours of beauty bliss? We think so too...

How to buy HELLO!'s Beauty Heroes box

To purchase the limited-edition box, clink the links below to be directed to GLOSSYBOX to place your order.

The Beauty Heroes box, £35 including delivery, GLOSSYBOX

What's inside The Beauty Heroes box?

This fabulous beauty box is your one-stop shop for the festive season...

Elizabeth Arden Prevage Intense Serum, 5ml

This intense serum protects against the appearance of fine lines and other visible signs of ageing by providing your skin with a daily dose of antioxidant protection.

Nuture Nourishing Skin Treatment Cream, full size

We can't get enough of this fabulous plant-based skin treatment. Containing shea butter and coconut oil, this nourishing skin cream will moisturise whilst improving the tone and texture of your skin!

Vita Liberata Invisi Foaming Tan Water, 25ml

This clear tanning mousse is the perfect product for a naturally glowing complexion. Infused with organic botanicals, this tan water will leave skin feeling hydrated and looking golden.

Nip + Fab Vitamin C Scrub Fix, full size

This fabulous exfoliating scrub is infused with vitamin C, coffee seed extract and coconut oil to cleanse and renew your skin. It also works to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Illamasqua Beyond Liquid Highlighter in shade OMG, full size

This shimmery wonder will add a dazzling glow to your complexion and can even be mixed with your favourite foundation to add sparkle to your daily make-up routine.

We Are Paradox Repair 3-in-1 Conditioner, 30ml

This conditioner is a total life-saver. Formulated using 95% natural ingredients, this product will leave your locks feeling soft, repaired, glossy and frizz-free. Dreamy.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, 20g

This cleansing balm is the perfect antidote to daily pollutants and impurities, leaving you with a soft and glowing complexion. With a unique blend of camomile, lavender and eucalyptus, this indulgent cleanser will leave you feeling totally replenished.

Vitamasques Fruit Enzyme Pineapple Glow Mask

This stunning sheet mask contains a reinvigorating combination of vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and pineapple extract, boosting your skin's natural glow and guaranteeing you a radiant, dewy look.

Pinkfishes Deluxe Lashes, 1 pack, Lucky Dip

These multi-layered, reusable lashes are the perfect addition to any party look. Our Glossyboxes contain a lucky dip of designs - which one will you receive?

This Works Deep Sleep Pillow Spray, 75ml

With the help of this award-winning pillow spray encompassing a calming blend of lavender, camomile and vetivert, your beauty sleep is about to get even more blissful!

For your very own limited-edition box, head over to GLOSSYBOX now to place your order.