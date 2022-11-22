You can save £59.50 on this amazing MAC gift set for Black Friday if you hurry

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Black Friday is a great time to get your Christmas shopping done – case in point, you can save £59.50 on this fabulous, limited edition MAC Cosmetics gift set, if you’re quick enough!

If you have any beauty fans to buy for this year, you really need to be adding this to basket. You can get it for £39 at Boots, while stocks last. Beware - It’s currently trending, so a sell-out is highly likely.

MAC Five-piece full-size limited edition gift set, £39 (WORTH £98.50), Boots

Why is it so popular? It contains five of MAC’s most popular products, all completely full-size and worth £98.50 in total. You get the Magic Extension Mascara, which has been given a massive thumbs up from shoppers for giving longer, lifted, fuller-looking lashes.

There’s also an In Extreme Dimension Kajal Eye Liner, which is non-smudge for 24 hours and enriched with Jojoba and Sunflower seed oil to make it super comfortable to wear.

For the lips, you also get a MAC Lipglass clear, which gives lips a glass-like shine and a Satin lipstick in Twig, one of the beauty brand's most popular and wearable shades.

Finishing off the fab gift set is the Fix+ Stay Over makeup setter, which promises to keep makeup in place for 16 hours.

It’s everything you need for a great makeup look that will take you from day to night all bundled up in a handy tin, at an amazing price. It’s a Christmas shopping no-brainer if you ask us!

